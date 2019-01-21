Tamar Braxton Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tamar Braxton is one of the biggest names in show business. The 41-year-old started her career as a musician and has since forayed into reality television, songwriting, and a variety of other media platforms.

This year, Braxton will be competing on Celebrity Big Brother. And as she makes a nightly appearance on our television screens, some of us may become curious about her personal life. How many children does Braxton have? What else do we know about her family?

Read on.

1. She Has One Child with Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton is the mother to Logan Vincent Herbert, who is 5-years-old.

When she opened up to CocoaFab’s blogger C Nikky about motherhood just after Logan was born, she said, “Logan is everything. He is so yummy… Immediately everything changes but immediately you don’t fall in love, but I heard that you do but they lied. Just like you fall in love with a little person, it’s just like that.”

In June, Braxton and her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, took Logan to Disneyland for his fifth birthday.

On social media, Braxton exclaimed, “I’m so grateful for @waltdisneyworld… You never know what you TRULY need until God provides it,” she exclaimed. “I thought this was just my baby’s 5th bday!! It’s been God at work.”

Although Logan has appeared in a few of his mother’s Instagram photos, she doesn’t often post about him on social media, keeping hin clear of the spotlight.

2. She Is the Youngest of Her Siblings

Tamar Braxton was born in Severn, Maryland, in 1977. She is the youngest of the Braxtons’ six children.

As sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar signed a record deal with Arista Records in 1989. At the time, Tamar was just 12. When she was 14, the girl group released their first single, “Good Life”.

Braxton Family Values is a series that features the lives of the Braxton sisters, along with their mother, Evelyn. The show has been running on WE tv since 2011, and is still going strong today.

For a stint from 2012 to 2017, Tamar also had a spin-off series with her ex-husband, Herbert.

3. She Was Married to Music Producer Darrell ‘Delite’ Allamby

In 2001, Braxton married her first husband, music producer Darrell Allamby. The two met in 2000 while Allamby worked on Braxton’s debut album “Money Can’t Buy Me Love”. They ended up divorcing in 2003.

According to It Is Weird, Allamby has worked on a number of hit songs with musicians like Busta Rhymes, LSG, Silk, and Gerald LeVert.

After separating from Allamby, Braxton began dating Vincent Herbert. The two married in 2008. In October 2017, Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert, citing irreconcilable differences.

On The View, the Grammy-nominated singer discussed the separation, saying, “I have a regular marriage and in regular marriages just like everyone else, things happen, you know. In my marriage, it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option I had left… Although we’re in extensive counseling and that is much needed and it always will be, I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son, just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving and secure household that we can—that’s why we don’t live together.”

4. She Hopes to Have More Children

In a recent interview, Braxton spoke about having more children. She explained to BET’s Raq Rants that she and Herbert went through IVF and she now has three embryos that have been fertilized.

“I have three kids in the freezer still,” she said to Raq Rants. “Two boys and a girl. Vince is the daddy to all of them.”

In a past Instagram post, Celebrity Inside quotes Braxton as saying, “Everybody in the world can give up on you, but you cannot give up on yourself. And that’s just the bottom line through IVF, through your career, through your relationships, to your goals. The minute you give up, that’s when it’s over. You can’t give up. You have to make that promise to yourself that no matter what, I am not going to stop until I succeed at my goal. It’s a long road to get there, but sometimes it’s the universe changing to make things better for you.”

5. She Has Accused Her Family Members of Molesting Her as a Child

In September, Tamar appeared on The Wendy Williams Show. She was asked by Williams about some family drama, and said, “… the truth of the matter is that I have been molested, you know, by both sides of my family,” she said. “And it’s nothing I ever talked about and I never thought that I would sit around the table with Iyanla who’s here to talk about me and my sisters and their problems and to bring that up and sex shame me basically in front of everybody. So, that’s why I got up and walked out.” At the time, she was discussing a meeting with inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant.

Braxton did not name any specific family members in the alleged molestation.

After being interviewed by Williams, she took to Twitter, where she wrote, “Today Wendy asked me what happened at my sisters meeting and why did I walk out… Since someone there decided that they would ask me about something so private, so embarrassing, so secretive in front of EVERYONE that was there, I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes and IMMEDIATELY started to cry. Not because someone decided to allow someone else to tell MY SECRET, not because I was asked if it were True in front of a hundred strangers, but because once again my right to choose was taken from me all over again.”

She went on to say, “I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple ‘family members’ I’ve never told ANYONE other than two people in my life and they both have held this close to them.”