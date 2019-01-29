Who Is ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Josh Bourelle?

Tayshia Adams is one of the contestants on The Bachelor 2019 and she has been reported to be one of the front-runners. But, if she gets engaged to Bachelor Colton Underwood, it won’t be her first trip down the aisle. Prior to being a contestant on the show, Adams was married to a man named Josh Bourelle.

On episode 4 of The Bachelor this season, Adams opens up about her marriage to her ex-husband, as ABC previously reported that on this episode, “Tayshia still has another hurdle to jump. She feels it’s time to open up to Colton about her past marital relationship. Will her candor deepen his ardor for her or intimidate him?”

According to Unicourt, Bourelle filed for divorce on October 11, 2017 and the ex-couple was divorced in less than a year. Canoe reported that Bourelle and Adams were only married for one year and six months, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split. Bourelle reportedly first requested spousal support be paid to Adams, but ultimately, they each waived the right for spousal support.

Canoe also reported that, “Tayshia agreed to return his great grandmother’s diamond … Joshua agreed to pay Tayshia a tax-fee equalization payment of $13,000. Tayshia was awarded all personal property, clothing, jewelry, furniture, furnishings and appliances now in her possession, including her armoire, dishes, glassware and Kitchen Aid. She was also awarded her Chase checking accounts in the amounts of $5,205 and $509, and her Chase savings accounts in the amounts of $2,248 and $1,024.” But, Adams also reportedly had some debts she was responsible, including “paying off her Orange County Credit Union auto loan for $27,236, her student loan for $80,139 and $8,059 in credit card bills.”

When talking about her failed marriage to Colton Underwood, Adams said that her ex was her first boyfriend and they were together over six years. She said she fought very hard to stay with him and she thought that she would only be married once. She also said, “You can’t make someone want to be married.” Adams said that when she does get married again, she wants to make sure it’s “amazing.” She also said that because of her marriage, she learned what it takes to make a relationship work.

Underwood said that he appreciated her bravery and her telling him her story.