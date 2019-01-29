Who Is Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelor’?

The claws are out on this season of The Bachelor, but one woman who has been able to avoid the drama is Tayshia Adams. The 28-year-old contestant is a frontrunner this season on The Bachelor, but what exactly do we know about her? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

Tayshia is a phlebotomist from Newport Beach, CA. For those who don’t know what that is, it means she is trained to draw blood from a patient for clinical or medical testing, transfusions, donations, or research.

The California native graduated from Concordia University in 2012 with a BS in Biology Medical Science. Along with being a phlebotomist, she worked as a fitness instructor in Newport Beach prior to appearing on The Bachelor.

Another fun fact is that Adams is recently divorced. According to Life and Style Magazine, her ex-husband’s name is Josh Bourelle. He reportedly filed for divorce on October 11, 2017.

According to Radar Online, court papers state that the two were married for a year and a half, and cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce documents. The marriage was “dissolved” in April 2018, and filming for The Bachelor began in September 2018.

Tayshia made quite the impression when she met Colton for the first time– she brought games, and the two even shared a kiss in Tayshia Land. Immediately after introducing herself to Colton, she snuck away and the bachelor whispered, “She’s gorgeous.”

According to her bachelor bio, Tayshia is passionate about service and recently completed a mission trip to Africa. She also volunteers at her church, and according to her Instagram bio, her faith appears to be important to her. On top of that, Tayshia was a girl scout for twelve years.

Her Instagram shows her vacationing to luxurious destinations around the world, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she is looking for a man who loves traveling.

(SPOILER): Colton, Tayshia, and his dog Sniper earlier today during their 1-on-1 date in Denver pic.twitter.com/tiJbMX6bdn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 23, 2018

Tayshia makes it to the final four on this season of the show. Over the course of filming the series, she and Colton were one of the few to be spotted out and about. And according to Refinery 29, they certainly have some chemistry– the two made out on the first night, but it was not shown on television. Is there a reason why the producers held that info back? Only time will tell.

And who are the other three contestants who make to the final four this season? Along with Tayshia, Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller Keyes, and Cassie Randolph get to take Colton to their hometowns.

Where are Colton and his ladies headed next? Singapore for episode 4. And based on the teaser for tonight’s episode, we’ll be learning a lot more about Tayshia Adams.