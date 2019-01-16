‘Temptation Island Revival’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight, USA Network is unveiling what they hope will turn into their most successful reality series, Temptation Island.

The show premieres January 15 at 10pm ET/PT on the USA Network. It follows four insecure couples who go to a tropical island, where bachelors and bachelorettes test the strength of their relationship. Will the couples stay together? Or will the temptation be too much?

Preview

The host of the series is Mark L. Walberg, who recently shared with USA Today, “The age-old question of (whether) you’re with the one you’re supposed to be with is always relevant, even more so in the age of (dating apps), where you have options on your phone at any given time… Social media has affected dating so greatly, and here these people are on an island without any computers or phones.”

And who are the four couples traveling to temptation island this season?

The first is Evan and Kaci. Both are 28 and have been on and off for an impressive ten years. Kaci feels ready to walk down the aisle, but something is keeping Evan from saying, “I do.” Will they stay together, or be ripped apart by all the temptation the island has to offer?

Then we’ve got Shari and Javen, who have been together since they were 16. Now, they’re both 25. The two are hoping this experience brings them even closer together.

Nicole and Karl are perhaps the least stable couple of the bunch. Nicole is 25 and Karl is 31 and they met at a gym two and a half years ago. At the time, according to US Magazine, she was seeing someone. She ended up leaving him for Karl. In the words of the outlet, they’re “also not sure if they’re just over the honeymoon phase or if they’ve already grown bored with each other.”

Jady and John, lastly, are wondering if they’ve found ‘the one’ in each other. They met on Bumble three years ago. According to US Weekly, Kady is constantly questioning John’s masculinity.

Be sure to tune into Temptation Island tonight on USA at 10pm ET/PT.