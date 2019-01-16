Teresa Giudice Daughters: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe, stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey, have four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. Their children have already been through quite a bit in their young lives, with both parents serving prison time in the past, and now with their father possibly being deported back to Italy following the completion of his 41-month sentence.

Giudice said that this has been a “heartbreaking” time for her and her family during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America back in November, 2018. “The girls are really upset. You know, it’s hard for them,” she shared. “Adults can handle anything. It’s hard for children to go through this.”

Here’s what we know about Giudice’s daughters:

1. Gia Has Been Helping Keep The Family Together Following News of Her Father’s Possible Deportation

Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, has been trying to hold the family together following the news of her dad’s possible deportation. “Yeah, she’s amazing. Like I tell her every day, she’s like the rock of her sisters,” Teresa shared, according to Good Morning America. “She’s helping me explain things to them because my third daughter, Milania, she’s having a really hard time with this.”

Gia wrote wrote a touching tribute to her father on Instagram, expressing how much she loves and appreciates her dad, and how he has already served his time and learned from his mistakes. She even added her own hashtag to the post – #bringjoehome.

“My father is no threat to society[;] he is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul. He puts everyone else before himself. I know who my father is and I think many of you do too. My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did. He hasn’t felt or looked this good since he was in his 30’s. We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out. I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family. My father came into this country when he was one years old, the United States is the only country he knows, spread the word #bringjoehome.”

2. Gia is a High School Cheerleader & Already Sending Out Applications for College

Gia, a cheerleader in high school and in her senior year, and has started sending out applications for different colleges. She even received an acceptance letter from Quinnipiac University, according to an update by Giudice on social media.

Giudice posted a sweet photo of her eldest on Instagram on her first day of senior year, writing: “My gorgeous, gracious amazing Gia! I’m so excited for you, starting your senior year! I remember your first day of kindergarten like it was yesterday, enjoy every moment this year! I love you so much!!”

3. Gabriella is Considered The “Camera-Shy” Sister & Milania Recently Released a Hit Song

Gabriella Giudice, also in middle school, is considered the “camera-shy sister.” Giudice posted a photo of her daughter’s first day of eighth grade, writing: “Gabriella is going into 8th grade and had her first day as well, she doesn’t like her photo out & about,” Teresa explained, instead showing a chart of her daughter’s qualities. “I respect that & you should too! Gabriella you are so beautiful and so smart in everything you do you’re a shining star & an amazing young woman! I’m so proud of you!!!”

She posted a similar tribute to 7th-grader Milania, writing: “I hope you have the best school year! You’re so amazing & this is your year to shine!”

Milania recently broke into the music industry, releasing a song titled “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up.” The song will be featured on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where it gets rave reviews from mother’s costars, and, of course, Giudice herself. “I think the song is so catchy!” Teresa says in the episode. “I really think it’s going to be a No. 1!”

4. Giudice Came Under Fire For Allowing Audriana to Wear Makeup & a Crop Top on Her 9th Birthday

Audriana, the couple’s youngest daughter, recently turned nine, and the family celebrated her birthday with a three-tier cake, a giant hot pink “9” balloon, and some fun girl time, including a makeover. However, the Real Housewives star was criticized for allowing her daughter to wear an ensemble many commenters deemed “inappropriate.”

While many fans sent well wishes to the family and defended Giudice, others scolded Giudice on her Instagram photos for allowing Audriana to wear makeup and a crop top.

“That’s [a lot] of makeup for a 9 year old … why can’t kids be kids? Why the need to grow up so quick,” wrote one, while a second commenter quipped, “Too young to be dressed like that.” Another said, “I know your older girls are an influence but you’re the parent. Too little for all this.”

5. Giudice & Her Husband Told Their Children They Were Away For Work & “Camp” While They Served Time

Although Giudice and her husband have tried to keep the news of their prison terms a secret from their children, Giudice says the girls are old enough to understand now, and have grown up a lot since their parents were away (Giudice served 11 months for fraud in 2015, and Joe has was sentenced to 41 months for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud).

They initially told their daughters that they were away for work or at “camp,” and although the older girls have an idea of what was going on with their parents, they still tried to keep the details from their youngest daughter, Audriana.

“We keep saying that [Joe]’s at work, but I’m sure she hears,” Teresa said, adding that Audriana hears when her father’s incoming calls come from a federal correctional facility.

