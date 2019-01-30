Teresa Giudice and Husband Joe’s Relationship: Are They Getting Divorced?

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe, stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey, have been thrown into a whirlwind of rumors regarding their marital status ever since the news broke that Joe was going to potentially be deported back to Italy after he completes his 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Joe Giudice is set to be released from jail in March 2019, which is right around the corner.

Giudice and her husband have four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. Their children have already been through quite a bit in their young lives, with both parents serving prison time in the past, and now with their father’s possible extended absence if he is actually deported may also impact their lives further.

So what is going to happen if Joe is actually deported? Will the two continue to stay together and attempt a long-distance relationship, while they fight the deportation? What will happen to their family if he ends up being permentantly sent back to Italy?

According to Life & Style Magazine, a source claims that “Teresa is ready for her next chapter in life, and it doesn’t include Joe. She’s talked to divorce attorneys and already told a few of her closest friends that a divorce is imminent. There’s no going back … She hasn’t gotten the nerve to tell him that their marriage is over.”

However, Giudice’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., denies the rumors, and told Page Six back in November that, “Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she’s not filing for divorce. It’s not happening, not just now, but never. I can’t be any more clear about it.”

Giudice also added that, although they are appealing her husband’s deportation ruling, if he is sent back to Italy, she wouldn’t mind moving with him if he is sent back home. “I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live. I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying,” she said on a reunion episode of RHONJ. “Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Despite Giudice’s insistence that she doesn’t plan to split up with Joe, and her comments about possibly moving to Italy if he is deported, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive, with plenty of people still wondering whether the RHONJ star will be moving forward in life without her husband.

Radar Online recently reported that Giudice announced during a RHONJ reunion that she won’t be joining her husband Joe after he’s deported to his native Italy. The bombshell report was published on January 24, 2019, and followed up with a claim that Giudice was planning a “single mom” spin-off with Bravo following Joe’s deportation.

“Teresa wants to have her very own Bravo spin-off show,” a source told Radar on January 29, claiming Giudice needed more money. “Her role on RHONJ just doesn’t pay enough, and Teresa needs the extra cash to be able to buy Joe out of his portion of the ownership of their mansion.”

The “source” also told Radar the spin-off would focus on Giudice’s life as a single mom, “pursuing her career in fitness, while navigating being on her own for the first time since she was a teenager.”

“Teresa has held back a lot of intimate details about her personal life from viewers and is pitching Bravo that this project would allow her to be essentially reintroduced to the audience.” The source also claims that Giudice will sign the deal with Bravo before Joe is released from prison and sent back to Italy.

So is the couple getting a divorce? It is only speculation at this point, and since Giudice nor her husband has ever confirmed anything, we assume they are going to continue to appeal his case and fight to keep in the states until they say otherwise. Assuming Joe is definitely released in March, we should know sometime in the next few months whether or not Giudice and Joe are going their separate ways.

