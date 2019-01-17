Terry Bradshaw Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

Tonight, Terry Bradshaw was unmasked on a new episode of The Masked Singer.

Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger both guessed Bradshaw, while Jenny guessed Peyton Manning. Ken, lastly, guessed John Elway.

This week’s episode was particularly exciting, with an incredible performance by the lion (who many presume is Rumer Willis.) The lion sang Rumer Willis and had the judges fighting over whether or not she’s a professional singer. One thing we did learn is that she does not have anything gold or platinum on her walls.

We also learned a bit more about the deer, who, unfortunately, was voted off. We learned he’s an athlete, and, in the words of Jenny, he’s a little bit older. The deer admitted that he started out in track and field– at which point Terry Bradshaw made sense, as he set a national record by throwing the javelin 244 feet.

The peacock sang “Counting Stars” and once again had the judges stumped. By now, everyone is pretty confident the peacock is Donny Osmond, but none of the judges hit the nail on the head there.

Next to take the stage for her performance was the unicorn, who wowed everyone with her vulnerable rendition of “Oops I did it again.” And last was the monster, who sang Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be”. He knocked the judges’ socks off– some guessed it’s Nelly, others were thinking its Derek Jeter. Ken said it right when he said: “this is a hard one.”

And what went down last week, for those of you who need a refresher?

Last week, fans said goodbye to Tommy Chong, who was dressed up as the pineapple. The big reveal threw everyone for a loop- especially the judges.

Jenny McCarthy was convinced that Cheech Marin was under the mask. She almost had it right when she mentioned Tommy’s name, but narrowly missed guessing the right answer.

The last episode’s variety of clues helped the Internet guess the celebrity under the mask. The rabbit was the first to take to the stage with a heated performance. Whoever is under that mask certainly knows how to bring it. He said he was a member of a band at some point in his life, leading us to think it could me a member of NSYNC or another boy band.

The alien was next to take the stage. The alien has people convinced that she is a model, and comes from a family with many sisters. Is it possibly a Kardashian? And what about the poodle? The poodle certainly brought her A-game, and this one really had the judges stumped.

In the first week of competition, Antonio Brown was unmasked.

Who will be unmasked next? Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer Wednesdays on Fox at