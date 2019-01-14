‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 2

Episode 2 of The Bachelor 2019 airs tonight and some of the women are already getting territorial with star Colton Underwood. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know who gets eliminated tonight or any other spoilers.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 2 this season reads, “Colton’s search for love starts with laughs, surprises and intense face-offs between the women. The first date of the season has eight hopeful bachelorettes sharing personal stories about their “firsts” – with Colton and a live audience – and coached by happily married masters of comedy Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) and Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”). Hannah B. scores the first one-on-one date on her birthday, including dinner on The Queen Mary. Twelve eager women attend “Camp Bachelor” with a decidedly unorthodox camp counselor, actor and comedian Billy Eichner, who oversees three challenging contests. However, some ill-timed drama the night of the rose ceremony might lead to certain ladies being left without a rose.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 2 spoilers below.

Hannah Brown Gets the First Solo Date on ‘The Bachelor’ 2019

Contestant Hannah Brown gets the first one-on-one date this season and it falls on Brown’s birthday. ABC describes the date as this, “Hannah B. gets the birthday gift of a lifetime, scoring the first one-on-one date of the season. She and Colton share a scenic horseback ride in Los Angeles’ scenic Vasquez Rocks National Area Park and a romantic, relaxing soak in a secluded hot tub, but she struggles to open up. Their dinner on the deck of the iconic ocean liner, The Queen Mary, will offer her another chance to convince Colton their connection is worth saving.”

Hannah B. is 23 years old and she is Miss Alabama 2018, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. And, she gets the rose on her date.

‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Winners of the First Group Dates Are …

For one of the first group dates of the season, the women compete for an overnight camping date with Colton Underwood. This is unconventional, as The Bachelor doesn’t usually have overnight dates until much later in the season. In addition to this fun twist, there are a couple celebrity guest stars on tonight’s group dates as well. Megan Mullally and her husband, Nick Offerman, also appear. Billy Eichner is another celebrity who pops up on episode 2.

The first of the two group dates is with Mullally and Offerman. The women must put together a monologue about a memorable “first-time” experience and each has to perform their monologue in front of an audience. Underwood’s monologue is about his virginity. The contestants who get the group date roses on this episode are Heather and Elyse.

Demi Burnett is another contestant to keep your eye on when it comes to tonight’s group dates. She decides to be a bit forward when it comes to getting a rose and when it comes to taking extra time to be with Underwood. She is definitely rubbing some of the other contestants the wrong way. See footage of what goes down in the below video clip.

Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

Tonight, ABC has reported that four bachelorettes are sent home. The women who are eliminated are Annie Reardon, Alex Blumberg, Angelique Sherman, and Erika Mcnutt. It’s no surprise that Annie and Angelique were sent home since neither one of them had a date on episode 2.

In addition to eliminations, tonight’s cocktail party is filled with extra drama, as ABC writes, “The tense cocktail party ignites an earlier feud between a young vixen and a more experienced woman, as the temptress stirs the pot by leading an unassuming Colton away for a private “relaxation” session, interrupting his chat with the other bachelorette. This little trick prompts the abandoned lady to spend the rest of the night in hysterical tears. Will the drama turn Colton off to both women?”

So, what could the drama be? Blogger Reality Steve revealed that, “At the cocktail party, Alex fell asleep while talking to Colton. Demi came downstairs in a bathrobe then took Colton into closet to talk.”