‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 3

Episode 3 of The Bachelor 2019 airs tonight and some of the women are already getting territorial with star Colton Underwood. Two former pageant winners are also at odds. But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s show, as well as other spoilers on the episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know who gets eliminated tonight or any other info about the show.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 3 this season reads, “Yo, ho, ho and avast, matey! Eight bachelorettes perform in a spectacular live “Pirates Dinner Adventure” show, spilling over into an intense competition between two women, to capture Colton’s attention and affection. Elyse travels to San Diego with the Bachelor on what she thinks will be a romantic one-on-one date to the historic amusement park Belmont Park. Actor and former NFL football player Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, coach a group of the women preparing for the “Bachelor’s Strongest Woman” competition, while Chris Harrison and iconic comedian Fred Willard offer their colorful play-by-play on the daunting athletic contest. The week ends with a pool party instead of a cocktail party, which reignites the cat fight between two enemies.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 3 spoilers below.

Elyse Dehlbom Gets the Solo Date On ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

Previously on The Bachelor, Colton Underwood told group date winner Elyse Dehlbom that he loved her confidence. Perhaps that’s why she got a solo date tonight. The two take a helicopter to San Diego’s Belmont Park and they are joined by children from several local charities. Together, they explore the amusement park, go on rides and play carnival games. Later on in the date, the two share a more intimate date and Dehlbom opens up to Underwood.

Country music artist Tenille Arts appears on the date to sing her hit song “I Hate This.”

‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Group Date Winners Are …

One of the group dates involves fighting pirates, while the other is extremely athletic. The date involving heavy-lifting and major exercise actually features several celebrities. Actor Terry Crews and his wife help out with the training, while Fred Willard assists Bachelor host Chris Harrison with commentary on the competition. Cassie, Caitlin, Onyeka, Tayshia, Sydney, Nicole, Nina, and Catherine were the participants on the athletic date, but the woman who reportedly walked away with the group date rose was Nicole.

For the pirate date, Colton Underwood and his ladies appear to dress up as pirates and practice sword fighting at the venue that hosts the show “Pirates Dinner Adventure”. During the pirate date, Caelynn and Tracy end up competing for the position of Colton’s “first soul mate,” according to ABC. On the pirate date, Courtney, Demi, Tracy, Caelynn, Katie, Heather, Hannah B., and Kirpa participated. According to Reality Steve, Caelynn got the group date rose.

Who Gets Eliminated On ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

There are definitely some personalities clashing in the Bachelor mansion. Hannah B. and Caelynn, the two pageant winners, are at odds, and apparently, they weren’t fond of each other before the show. Demi and Tracy had an exchange and Onyeka has been rubbing some of the other women the wrong way. Tonight, though, the major feud that is featured is that between Hannah B. (who got the first solo date of the season) and Caelynn. ABC reported that, “Hannah B. and Caelynn, the beauty pageant archenemies, continue to spar and make wildly conflicting claims about each other to Colton.” And, later on in the episode, “Bitter pageant rivals Caelynn and Hannah B. again take turns trashing each other in private conversations with Colton, leaving him confused and conflicted. What will he decide about the fate of both women?” Previously on the show, Hannah B. said that Caelynn was fake. Usually, when this kind of thing happens, the star of the show either eliminates one of the contestants, or the two contestants end up on a dreaded two-on-one date.

But, neither of these two women are reportedly eliminated tonight, according to Reality Steve. Caitlin gets sent home at an after party and the other contestants who are supposedly sent home next include Catherine Agro, Nina Bartula, and Bri Barnes.