Miss North Carolina Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Ethnicity

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is an American model and social media consultant. In addition to her professional modeling career, she was one of the finalists in the Miss USA 2018 competition where she was officially declared the first runner-up. The Asheville, North Carolina-born contestant can now be seen on the new season of The Bachelor airing Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

With her unique look, many are wondering what Miller-Keyes’ ethnicity actually is. Miller-Keyes is a white southern woman who grew up in Fredericksburg, Va. She got her degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University, and now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Miss Universe website writes, “As a survivor, she is a dedicated advocate for sexual assault prevention by speaking to high school and college students about the importance of consent. She has been instrumental in helping victims have voices by changing the Title IX policies to protect college students, having survived more than one attack personally.”

During the competition, when Miller-Keyes was asked what she’d write on a blank sign at a protest of her choice, she said, “Your body. Your rights.” That’s when she revealed that she is a victim of sexual assault and chose to speak up against her violators. She spends her time as an advocate encouraging others to do the same.

She lost Miss USA 2018 to Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska. Miller-Keyes was gracious about the loss to Summers on social media, saying that the two were friends in real life. She wrote, “I still can’t quite put into words this moment. Sarah and I were talking two days ago about being bridesmaids in each other’s weddings. She is truly one of my best friends, and to be up there together was everything I could’ve ever asked for. I love you, Sarah Rose, you have the biggest heart, and your light shines so bright! Go kill it as Miss USA, and win Miss Universe so we can be roomies.”

Also notable about Miller-Keyes, as a small child, she was given a 10 percent chance to walk again after struggling with a life-threatening illness. She is close with her family, who helped get her through her illness according to Hollywood Life. Miller-Keyes comes from a line of driven women; her grandmother (who’s also her mentor) was the first woman to be head of the FBI in Los Angeles. Her childhood illness and her strong female family members have continued to motivate her adult endeavors going forward.

In her spare time, Miller-Keyes said she loves to travel and feels very grateful for the life she’d led so far especially for someone so young (she’s 23). According to her intro video, as Miss North Carolina it was her job to travel. In her Bachelor profile, she also said she traveled for love—all the way to Japan for a first date one time. But as she told Colin Underwood on the show, she got dumped in one of her favorite places, Thailand, so it holds some bad memories for her.