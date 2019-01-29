The Bachelor Season 23 Contestants Remaining

Erika McNutt Erika McNutt gives Underwood some nuts on the premiere so that he won't forget her name, as she said in a preview clip of the premiere. In her Erin Landry Erin Landry is 28 years old and is a human resources manager from Plano, Texas. She actually arrives in a horse-drawn carriage and leaves her shoe behind like Cinderella, which makes some of the other contestants insecure. But, they don't need to worry about Landry since Hannah Brown Hannah Brown actually is Miss Alabama 2018 and she is a 23-year-old pageant queen from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She competed in the Miss USA pageant and lost against fellow Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Brown is very into football, according to Hannah Godwin Hannah Godwin is 23 years old and is from Birmingham, Alabama, where she works as a Content Creator. Godwin definitely has a good start this season and picks up the First Impression Rose, according to blogger Heather Martin Heather Martin is a 22-year-old Assistant Program Manager, who hails from Carlsbad, California. One thing that Martin has in common with Bachelor Colton Underwood is that she is a virgin. On the other hand, she says that she's never even kissed anyone. So, Underwood could potentially be her first kiss. Martin actually met Underwood as a fan and took a picture with him before the show started, according to Erika McNutt gives Underwood some nuts on the premiere so that he won't forget her name, as she said in a preview clip of the premiere. In her ABC bio , it states, "'The Nut,' as she's known to her friends, is a ball of energy with a great sense of humor. Erika boasts that one of her talents is being able to eat whatever she wants without gaining weight. What's your secret, Nut?" McNutt is 25 and works as a recruiter in Encinitas, California. In a preview clip of the premiere, McNutt decides to ask Underwood why he has chosen to still be a virgin. Reality Steve further reported that, "She thinks it’s weird so she decides to straight up ask him. He said when his professional life took off, his personal life took a backseat. And he’s not waiting for marriage, he’s waiting for the right person. One funny thing is when Erika pulled him away, she asked if he remembered her name and he said no. Even though she gave him the bag of nuts because last name is McNutt. Yeah, apparently made no impression on him since he remembered neither."Erin Landry is 28 years old and is a human resources manager from Plano, Texas. She actually arrives in a horse-drawn carriage and leaves her shoe behind like Cinderella, which makes some of the other contestants insecure. But, they don't need to worry about Landry since Reality Steve has reported that she gets eliminated on the premiere.Hannah Brown actually is Miss Alabama 2018 and she is a 23-year-old pageant queen from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She competed in the Miss USA pageant and lost against fellow Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Brown is very into football, according to ABC , which is a good thing since Underwood is known for being in the NFL. Hannah Brown reportedly gets the first solo date this season.Hannah Godwin is 23 years old and is from Birmingham, Alabama, where she works as a Content Creator. Godwin definitely has a good start this season and picks up the First Impression Rose, according to blogger Reality Steve . Blogger Steve wrote, "Hannah G. gets the first impression rose and he tells her she reminds him a lot of home ..." Also, on the premiere episode, Reality Steve joked that, "Hannah G. asks him what’s more nerve-racking: the Bachelor or an NFL game and I almost spit my drink out. Honey, he’s never seen the field in an NFL game. In fact, he’s never stood on the sidelines in a uniform during an NFL game, so lets lay off that narrative. He tells her when he gets nervous, his mom always told him to take 3 deep breaths. So they hold hands and take 3 deep breaths and she says she feels better."Heather Martin is a 22-year-old Assistant Program Manager, who hails from Carlsbad, California. One thing that Martin has in common with Bachelor Colton Underwood is that she is a virgin. On the other hand, she says that she's never even kissed anyone. So, Underwood could potentially be her first kiss. Martin actually met Underwood as a fan and took a picture with him before the show started, according to Reality Steve . Continue through our gallery of the 30 contestants competing for love on The Bachelor season 23.

The Bachelor continues to heat up as more women are eliminated and the available pool of ladies continues to shrink. Thirty women walked into the Bachelor Mansion, ready to convince former NFL player Colton Underwood to give them his final rose, but many have already been shown the door. So who are the remaining contestants on the show?

Read on for more information on which contestants remain, with information courtesy of ABC. This is also your MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! Proceed at your own caution if you are not caught up on season 23.

Demi

Demi is a southern country girl, born and bred in Texas. Sweet, bubbly and blonde, she has been dubbed the “villain” of this season and has every intention of winning, claiming she doesn’t mind if she has to “get her hands dirty.” Her mother recently served time in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Elyse

Beautiful red-headed Elyse grew up outside in Alaska, where she spent her snowy, cold winters ice-skating and snowmobiling. She eventually moved to Arizona and started working in the beauty industry as a makeup artist. She loves hiking, reading and drinking wine with her friends.

Caelynn

Caelynn hails from Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she attended the Virginia Commonwealth University and got a degree in broadcast journalism. She loves breakfast food and her grandmother, who was the first woman to be head of the FBI in Los Angeles. She was named Miss North Carolina in 2018 and was runner-up to Miss USA.

Hannah G

Another Southern belle, Hannah G. loves the cameras – both behind, and in front of them. As a photographer and a model, she isn’t shy about having all eyes on her, and with a successful social media business, she has plenty to look forward to after the show. She hates sea food, loves “glamping,” and considers herself a foodie.

Hannah B

Hannah B. was the lucky winner of the first solo date with Underwood a few weeks ago. Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Hannah is a “proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide,” according to her biography on the ABC website. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in communications, although she is currently an interior designer.

Heather

Born and raised in California, Heather is a SOCO girl through and through. She loves adventure and taking risks, and goes bungee jumping and skydiving for fun. She is terrified of snakes, has a kitty named Kitty, and has never been kissed! Will Underwood be her first?

Katie

An Louisiana State University alum, Katie’s favorite sports team is (obviously) the LSU Tigers. She has been a dancer for her entire life, works as a medical sales representative, and hopes to go skydiving in the near future. She loves yoga and sushi and continues to dance in her spare time.

Kirpa

Kirpa is another California native who works at her dad’s dentistry office as a hygienist. She loves hiking, cooking, swimming, reading and people who floss. She believes that Denver, Colorado is the most romantic city in the U.S. and she can’t get enough of Grey’s Anatomy.

Tayshia

Underwood has a taste for the California ladies, and Tayshia is no exception. She’s a phlebotomist who volunteers at her church and loves a good wine tasting. She can’t stand people who chew with their mouths open (we feel you Tayshia) and was a Girl Scout for 12 years. She recently completed a mission trip in Africa for her church.

Nicole

A fun and energetic animal lover, Nicole is a Miami native with Cuban roots, who loves salsa dancing and singing a capella. She hopes to bring Colton back home to try some of her grandmother’s cooking, and meet her many pets – two dogs, a cat and a cockatoo named Popeye. She is proud of the fact that she rarely gets embarrassed.

Onyeka

An aspiring music producer who grew up in Manhattan, Kansas, Onyeka loves her family and Cheez-it snacks. Her parents are from Nigeria and have been married for 35 years, so Onyeka knows what to expect from a committed, happy relationship. Her favorite pickup line is “you look so familiar!”

Sydney

Sydney has danced since she was three years old and is currently a professional dancer for an NBA team. Although she’s had a successful career in her young life, she has never been in a relationship before, and is hoping Underwood will change that. She’s been hitchhiking in China and her favorite movie is “Cinderella.”

Tracy

Born and raised in New York, Tracy moved to West Hollywood to pursue a career in wardrobe styling. She loves helping celebrities look and feel good, traveling the world with her sister and being the center of attention. If she could, she would live off of hot dogs.

Cassie

Sticking with the Californian theme is Cassie, an aspiring speech pathologist from Huntington Beach. She loves to surf, owns two cats named Maverick and Goose, and went skydiving once, which she considers the most “outrageous” thing she’s done. She told ABC that the one thing she wouldn’t do for love is turn her back on her family.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network to continue following Underwood’s story.

