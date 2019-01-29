The Bachelor Season 23 Contestants Remaining

The Bachelor continues to heat up as more women are eliminated and the available pool of ladies continues to shrink. Thirty women walked into the Bachelor Mansion, ready to convince former NFL player Colton Underwood to give them his final rose, but many have already been shown the door. So who are the remaining contestants on the show?
Read on for more information on which contestants remain, with information courtesy of ABC. This is also your MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! Proceed at your own caution if you are not caught up on season 23.
Demi
Demi is a southern country girl, born and bred in Texas. Sweet, bubbly and blonde, she has been dubbed the “villain” of this season and has every intention of winning, claiming she doesn’t mind if she has to “get her hands dirty.” Her mother recently served time in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Elyse
Beautiful red-headed Elyse grew up outside in Alaska, where she spent her snowy, cold winters ice-skating and snowmobiling. She eventually moved to Arizona and started working in the beauty industry as a makeup artist. She loves hiking, reading and drinking wine with her friends.
Caelynn
Caelynn hails from Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she attended the Virginia Commonwealth University and got a degree in broadcast journalism. She loves breakfast food and her grandmother, who was the first woman to be head of the FBI in Los Angeles. She was named Miss North Carolina in 2018 and was runner-up to Miss USA.
Hannah G
Another Southern belle, Hannah G. loves the cameras – both behind, and in front of them. As a photographer and a model, she isn’t shy about having all eyes on her, and with a successful social media business, she has plenty to look forward to after the show. She hates sea food, loves “glamping,” and considers herself a foodie.
Hannah B
Hannah B. was the lucky winner of the first solo date with Underwood a few weeks ago. Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Hannah is a “proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide,” according to her biography on the ABC website. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in communications, although she is currently an interior designer.
Heather
Born and raised in California, Heather is a SOCO girl through and through. She loves adventure and taking risks, and goes bungee jumping and skydiving for fun. She is terrified of snakes, has a kitty named Kitty, and has never been kissed! Will Underwood be her first?
Katie
An Louisiana State University alum, Katie’s favorite sports team is (obviously) the LSU Tigers. She has been a dancer for her entire life, works as a medical sales representative, and hopes to go skydiving in the near future. She loves yoga and sushi and continues to dance in her spare time.
Kirpa
Kirpa is another California native who works at her dad’s dentistry office as a hygienist. She loves hiking, cooking, swimming, reading and people who floss. She believes that Denver, Colorado is the most romantic city in the U.S. and she can’t get enough of Grey’s Anatomy.
Tayshia
Underwood has a taste for the California ladies, and Tayshia is no exception. She’s a phlebotomist who volunteers at her church and loves a good wine tasting. She can’t stand people who chew with their mouths open (we feel you Tayshia) and was a Girl Scout for 12 years. She recently completed a mission trip in Africa for her church.
Nicole
A fun and energetic animal lover, Nicole is a Miami native with Cuban roots, who loves salsa dancing and singing a capella. She hopes to bring Colton back home to try some of her grandmother’s cooking, and meet her many pets – two dogs, a cat and a cockatoo named Popeye. She is proud of the fact that she rarely gets embarrassed.
Onyeka
An aspiring music producer who grew up in Manhattan, Kansas, Onyeka loves her family and Cheez-it snacks. Her parents are from Nigeria and have been married for 35 years, so Onyeka knows what to expect from a committed, happy relationship. Her favorite pickup line is “you look so familiar!”
Sydney
Sydney has danced since she was three years old and is currently a professional dancer for an NBA team. Although she’s had a successful career in her young life, she has never been in a relationship before, and is hoping Underwood will change that. She’s been hitchhiking in China and her favorite movie is “Cinderella.”
Tracy
Born and raised in New York, Tracy moved to West Hollywood to pursue a career in wardrobe styling. She loves helping celebrities look and feel good, traveling the world with her sister and being the center of attention. If she could, she would live off of hot dogs.
Cassie
Sticking with the Californian theme is Cassie, an aspiring speech pathologist from Huntington Beach. She loves to surf, owns two cats named Maverick and Goose, and went skydiving once, which she considers the most “outrageous” thing she’s done. She told ABC that the one thing she wouldn’t do for love is turn her back on her family.
Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network to continue following Underwood’s story.
