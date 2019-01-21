The Bachelor 2019 Recap Episode 2: Who Was Eliminated Last Week?

Episode 3 of The Bachelor airs tonight on ABC, featuring the remaining women as they compete for the heart of former NFL player Colton Underwood. Last week, 4 women were eliminated, reducing the number of contestants from 23 to 19. Ahead of tonight’s episode, here’s a recap of what happened in episode 2:

This post contains spoilers for season 23 episode 2, so stop reading if you aren’t caught up with the latest episode.

The four women who went home last week after not receiving a rose from Colton were Annie Reardon, Alex Blumberg, Angelique Sherman, and Erika Mcnutt. Annie and Angelique had not been chosen to go on a date with Colton that episode, so they only had the cocktail party to make enough of an impression to stick around. Heather and Elyse received the group date roses and Hannah B. had a one-on-one date with Colton on her birthday and received a rose.

Annie was a surprising elimination for fans of the show; she was one of three contestants who appeared on Ellen ahead of season 23 filming to meet Underwood. After beating Sydney and Katie (who are both still in the competition) at Ellen’s game, Annie got to introduce herself to Underwood and give him a hug. Their initial chemistry made fans predict that she could be a front-runner for the season. Of her experience on the show (and on Ellen), Annie said on Instagram “thank you @bachelorabc for the most amazing experience. thank you @theellenshow for having me, that was one of the best days of my life you are amazing.”

Alex Blumberg is the contestant who had a cold in the premiere episode that left her without a voice and unable to speak to Colton. She used cue cards to make her first impression as she arrived in her limo to meet the Bachelor. Ahead of the episode’s air date, Reality Steve reported “At the cocktail party, Alex fell asleep while talking to Colton.” After Alex was eliminated, one supporter (@brittrose) commented on Alex’s Instagram post “I feel like you’re the “grocery store joe” of this season where everyone is like WAIT WHAT WHY DID THEY LET THE MOST ATTRACTIVE PERSON GO SO EARLY.”

After her elimination aired, Angelique wrote on Instagram “Ok soo.. I didn’t get a rose and that’s ok It was such a great unique experience that I’m forever grateful for! In my short time there I thought I was going to learn a lot about @coltonunderwood but instead learned a lifetime about myself! So thanks @bachelorabc for the memories. Wishing Colton nothing but love and success.”

Erika Mcnutt posted a screenshot of her “RBF” during the camp date with Colton, calling it a “Big mood after tonight’s episode.”

Tonight’s episode description reads “Eight women perform in a pirate-themed dinner show; Elyse and Colton travel to San Diego; actor Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, coach bachelorettes training for a strongest woman competition, while Fred Willard provides commentary.” Two group dates and a one-on-one date will be featured, and 4 more women will be eliminated.

Tune in to The Bachelor on ABC, Monday nights at 8/7pm CT.