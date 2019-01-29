The Bachelor 2019 Recap Episode 3: Who Was Eliminated Last Week?

Episode 4 of The Bachelor airs tonight on ABC, featuring the remaining women as they compete for the heart and proposal of former NFL player Colton Underwood. Last week, 3 women were eliminated, reducing the number of contestants from 19 to 15. Ahead of tonight’s episode, here’s a recap of what happened in episode 2:

The description for the episode read “Eight women perform in a pirate-themed dinner show; Elyse and Colton travel to San Diego; actor Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, coach bachelorettes training for a strongest woman competition, while Fred Willard provides commentary.”

The One-on-One Date & Two Group Dates

In last week’s episode, Elyse received the one-on-one date and rose, which was a visit to Belmont Park accompanied by children from the Friends of Scott and the Seany Foundation charities.

For the first group date, Colton and the ladies went to the Pirate’s Dinner Adventure in Buena Park, California; the eight women who went on the pirate-themed date were Courtney, Demi, Tracy, Caelynn, Katie, Heather, Hannah B., and Kirpa. Caelynn received the group date rose.

The second group date featured actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca as they conducted a “bootcamp” for the women selected. Fred Willard was a “judge” along with the show’s host Chris Harrison as the women competed in fitness exercises including pushups, pull-ups, tire flipping, pushing a 150-pound sled. Ahead of the episode, The Bachelor teased photos of the date and its special guests on Instagram, writing “Colton wants to get physical with the ladies tomorrow. In the gym, duh.” The 8 women on that date were Cassie, Caitlin, Onyeka, Tayshia, Sydney, Nicole, Nina, and Catherine. Although Onyeka won the overall challenge, Nicole received the rose at the end of the group date.

They continued developing Demi as one of the season’s villains as they showcased her blindfolding Colton and spanking him with a paddle. The most heavily featured conflict, however, was between the show’s two Miss USA pageant contestants, Caelynn and Hannah B. The two were at odds during the group date; later in the episode, both girls talked to Underwood about their past and why their friendship dissolved during the Miss USA 2018 competition. Both girls had different stories to tell, and the conflict between the two will likely continue into future episodes.

The Eliminated Contestants

Colton Underwood eliminated Caitlin during the boot camp group date, because he felt he wasn’t progressing with her the way he was with many of the other women. At the end of the episode, after the pool party that took place instead of the traditional cocktail party, Catherine Agro, Nina Bartula, and Bri Barnes were sent home.

Tonight’s episode 4 description reads “The group travels to Singapore; Tayisha and Colton bungee jump; 13 women explore the city, visiting a leech therapy center and trying different foods; Colton takes Caelynn shopping.”

