The Bachelor Fantasy League Rules & Bracket

The Bachelor is back, and if you’re wondering how you and your friends can do a fantasy league, look no further.

Luckily, the Bachelor Fantasy Rules are very easy. Each week, the League officials will present those playing with hypothesis scenarios. (Who will be Colton’s first kiss? Who will end up in the hot tub with him after a romantic horseback ride?) Set your lineup that week for you think will most likely end up in each scenario. If you guess right, you earn a rose. With each rose, you earn a chance to win the Grand Prize: a trip to LA to attend ‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’ taping.

For the first four weeks, the lineups will be comprised of ten bachelorettes. That number will reduce to an episode-by-episode basis after week five.

To play in the Bachelor Fantasy League, click here.

And what about the bachelor bracket?

You can check out Life & Style’s printable bracket here. If you want to check out another bracket by Odyssey, click here.

Colton’s Season of the Bachelor

This season’s bachelor is Colton Underwood, a 26-year-old Indiana native. Colton is a former NFL player. He played football in college for the Illinois State Redbirds before being signed as a free agent by the San Diego Chargers.

On September 3, 2014, Underwood was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. One week later, he was released. Colton played with, and was signed to, the Chargers. In December 2015, he was signed to the Raiders practice squad; he was released in August 2016.

About one year later, Colton scored a spot as a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin.

As many people know going into the new season of The Bachelor, Colton’s virginity will be a point of discussion this season on the show. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t mind making light of it and having fun with it — I can roll with the punches… I’m used to locker room banter, and I can have fun with that side of things. Of course night one was maybe over the top, but it was also nice to have those jokes and be able to laugh and smile. That first night can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming, so moments like that allowed me to stay loose and in the moment.” He continued by saying that this season, he hopes that people will get a better understanding of who he is.

The season spoilers show Colton jumping over a fence in an effort to escape the cameras. He has told THR that this happens during Fantasy Suites week. And he promises it will be well worth waiting for.

Colton shares with the outlet, “Obviously, people are invested in that now because that’s sort of been my story and what people know me for… Hopefully after this, they know me for much more than just being a virgin.”

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor, airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.