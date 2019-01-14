Who Gets the Group Date Roses on ‘The Bachelor’? 1/14/19

The first group dates of the season will air tonight on The Bachelor. As Colton Underwood looks for love, the majority of the 26 remaining contestants will participate in activities on the dates that challenge them to impress Underwood and hopefully steal some extra time with him. Beware of spoilers below regarding tonight’s episode and the anticipated group date rose recipients.

Since there are two group dates this episode, two women will be given group date roses, making them safe from elimination during the cocktail party and ensuring that they continue on to the next episode. The women who participate in the group dates but do not receive the coveted roses up for grabs will have another opportunity to receive a rose during the cocktail party, and their performance and time with Underwood during the dates will still be under consideration as he makes his decision about who to send home. There will also be a one-on-one date featured this episode.

This morning, Good Morning America shared that they got an exclusive look at one of the dates, and an opportunity to take their cameras behind the scenes. In the video, which they shared with their viewers, Colton and the selected group date ladies take a trip to “Camp Bachelor,” which included outdoor games like corn hole and badminton. While he was being interviewed for the Good Morning America segment, Underwood couldn’t stop smiling, saying he had “so much hope” that he was going to find his wife at the end of the journey, adding that “there’s quite a few that I have already had that initial attraction and that spark to.” Colton also revealed during the video that the “after party” that followed the official date was a sleepover at the camp. Billy Eichner will be featured during the date as a celebrity guest and “camp counselor,” which the show teased on Twitter ahead of the episode.

According to Reality Steve, Heather got the group date rose after her team (Caelynn, Katie, Alex, Cassie, Heather, and Tayshia) won the lengthy relay race challenge which concluded with a Tug of War. The losing team consisted of Sydney, Nina, Courtney, Erika, Caitlin, and Kirpa. Unsurprisingly, Heather provided no hints regarding her performance on tonight’s episode on social media.

For the other group date featured on the episode, Megan Mullally and her husband Nick Offerman were there to participate and offer humorous commentary. According to The Bachelor‘s Twitter account, they were there “to teach Colton all about ‘firsts’. (It’s your problem if your mind goes straight to sex!)” It seems as though more jokes about Underwood’s virginity will be made during this date. Reality Steve reports that after the girls were asked to go up on stage and talk about one of their own “firsts” in life, Elyse was given the group date rose.

.@Nick_Offerman and @MeganMullally are here to teach Colton all about "firsts". (It's your problem if your mind goes straight to sex!) #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/jLXi3xtL2U — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 12, 2019

Reality Steve also reported that two of the women, Annie and Angelique, will not have a date with Colton on tonight’s episode.

Watch the latest episode of The Bachelor season 23 tonight on ABC at 8/7 CT.