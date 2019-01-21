‘The Bachelor’ Pageant Feud Between Caelynn & Hannah B on Season 23

On season 23 of The Bachelor, two of the women competing for Colton Underwood’s heart formerly competed against one another in the 2018 Miss USA pageant. The show has been teasing drama between the women since the season premiere, and promo videos for episode 3 show that it is only going to continue as Underwood is brought into the middle of it.

In an Instagram post promoting episode 3, The Bachelor highlighted the upcoming drama between Caelynn and Hannah in the caption, writing “The battle of the beauty queens is about to get ugly.” The video features clips of the women talking about one another, and ultimately confronting Underwood directly; at one point, Caelynn tells the camera “He’s being lied to.” In the promo trailer on Youtube, Caelynn play fights with Colton during a pirate-themed group date, after which Hannah says “It’s not easy to see Caelynn with Colton. I’m going to let him know who she truly is.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was Miss North Carolina USA2018; her Miss USA pageant bio reads “Caelynn Miller-Keyes is making headlines with her passion for service, as a social media consultant in Asheville, NC with a degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University. As a survivor, she is a dedicated advocate for sexual assault prevention by speaking to high school and college students about the importance of consent.” According to Hollywood Life, she was the first runner-up for Miss USA (Sarah Rose Summers won the Miss USA title).

Hannah Brown was Miss Alabama USA 2018, which means she and Caelynn competed for the title of Miss USA in the same year. Her bio reads “Hannah Brown graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama with her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences. Upon graduation, she combined her communication skills with her passion for interior decor and currently works as an interior designer.” She did not make it to the final round of the national competition.

Old Instagram photos of the two women together suggest that at one point, during the time spent together for Miss USA 2018, they were friendly. In February 2018, Hannah shared a photo of her and Caelynn out to lunch; in the photo, Caelynn has her hand hooked into Hannah’s arm and the two sit closely next to one another.

Vulture quoted Caelynn’s interview remarks from episode 2, during which she explains a bit more about the drama between her and Hannah: “We’re not necessarily the best of friends. We were roommates at Miss USA. We were super close, and then she wasn’t happy that I was first runner-up. She was mad that she didn’t place, for sure. There were a lot of hurt feelings. With Hannah, there’s a façade and then it starts to crumble. Hannah kind of snapped; she flipped a switch. I was like, Wow, this is a whole new Hannah. Being in this environment, it’s pretty similar. I have no doubt that switch will be flipped soon. It happened pretty quickly.” Of Caelynn, Hannah told one of the contestants that “she’s fake,” adding “It’s just so funny because there’s not one person in the world that I have a problem with except her.”

It has not yet been revealed what exactly happened between the women to cause the drama, but they are expected to elaborate in on the show, especially when Colton confronts them about their history. Since the Miss USA competition was last year, whatever transpired must have happened only months before filming began for The Bachelor season 23.