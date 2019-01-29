‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 4

Episode 4 of The Bachelor 2019 airs tonight and some of the women are starting to feel threatened by other contestants. Two former pageant winners have been at odds, while a new feud ignites tonight as well. But, before we get into all the details on what happens on tonight’s episode, along with other spoilers, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading this post if you don’t want to know who gets eliminated tonight or any other info about the show this season.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 4 this season reads, “A spectacular international trip awaits the 15 remaining bachelorettes beginning with Singapore, a booming multicultural metropolis, mixing big city luxury with fascinating Chinese heritage. Tayshia and Colton take on their fears when they decide to throw caution to the wind and bungee jump, but she also must face her apprehension about revealing a past failure in her private life. Thirteen excited bachelorettes jump at the opportunity to explore the city’s colorful street markets, however, thrills turn to chills when they stop at a leech therapy center and taste various exotic dishes. Colton treats Caelynn, one of his favorites, to a posh designer shopping spree; but before their relationship can progress any further, a serious discussion needs to take place. Meanwhile, a new rivalry springs up this week, which threatens roses for both women.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 4 spoilers below.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Tayshia Adams’ Sol Dates Are Intense

Both Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Tayshia Adams have solo dates tonight. On Adams’ date, she reveals that she was married and divorced. ABC reported that, “A relaxing stroll on the beach leads Colton and Tayshia to a bungee tower, and the Bachelor makes a bold suggestion that they jump off together. Looking down from the giant tower proves daunting until they finally take the airborne leap. Their shared risk brings them closer together, but Tayshia still has another hurdle to jump. She feels it’s time to open up to Colton about her past marital relationship. Will her candor deepen his ardor for her or intimidate him?”

As for Miller-Keyes, gets a shopping spree, but she also opens up to Underwood. Previously, on EXTRA, show host Chris Harrison revealed that, “Her and Colton have honestly one of the most emotional conversations we’ve ever had on the show, and that’s not hyperbole, Caelynn goes deep into her life, which kinda opens up some things for Colton …” We’re thinking that the pageant winner may reveal to Underwood that she was raped in college, which is something she has talked about publicly in the past.

Demi Burnett Solidifies Herself as the Villain

Demi Burnett has rubbed several contestants the wrong way and has been very bold with her affections towards Underwood. Tonight’s episode is no different. While on a group date with 12 of the other contestants, Burnett makes sure that she is front and center when it comes to Underwood. This causes some of the other women to become upset, particularly Courtney Curtis. ABC writes, “Demi deviously works to overshadow her 12 rivals … During the after party, Demi shows her more serious, mature side to Colton, while still angering her competition and seriously limiting Courtney’s time with the Bachelor. The two women double down and the drama heats up.” This showdown may have some serious consequences.

Who Gets Eliminated On ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

There are definitely some major personalities clashing in the Bachelor mansion. Hannah B. and Caelynn, the two pageant winners, have been at odds and both have had negative things to say about one another to Colton Underwood. These comments left Underwood confused since he was getting along and bonding well with both women. Viewers may have wondered if Underwood would get rid of both these girls because of the confusion.

But, neither of them go home tonight and it seems like the two agree on some kind of a truce.

So, which contestants are eliminated? Two women who have had issues with contestant Demi Burnett reportedly get sent home. According to Reality Steve, the two contestants who go home next are Courtney Curtis and Tracy Shapoff.