‘The Bachelor’ Winner 2019: Final 4 Cast Spoilers

Colton Underwood is looking for love as the 2019 star of The Bachelor. Season 23 has begun, but the spoilers on the top 4 finalists from the cast, as well as the reported winner, have already leaked. But, before we get into all the details, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who makes it to the hometown dates, fantasy suites and the finish line, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, here is the rundown on the top 4, with all the details on when they get eliminated, who the winner is and more.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Caelynn Miller-Keyes gets a hometown date, which means she makes it to the final 4. According to Reality Steve, her hometown date with Underwood and her family doesn’t take place in her actual house, which sometimes happens on the show. Apparently, they meet with Miller-Keyes’ family at the “famed Stevenson-Doggett house” in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Some may know Miller-Keyes as Miss North Carolina USA 2018. She actually competed against fellow Bachelor contestant Hannah Brown, according to Marie Claire

Miller-Keyes got the first kiss from Colton Underwood this season, so it’s no wonder she makes it so far this season.

Cassie Randolph

So, according to Reality Steve , Colton Underwood falls in love with Cassie Randolph this season. But, the two do not get engaged. Reality Steve reported that Underwood realized he only wanted to be with Randolph when they were on their overnight date, but Randolph ended up getting cold feet. As a result, she left the show.

Normally, the star would carry on and pursue the remaining two women, but Underwood apparently only wanted Randolph. He decided to dump the other two women and find Randolph. The two are reported to be currently dating, as Reality Steve stated, “Colton came back to the states and “chased” Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now. They are dating but not engaged.”

Tayshia Adams

Hannah Godwin

Tayshia Adams makes it to the final 3 on the show and the overnight dates take place in Portugal. It went well and she visited the famous lighthouse on Cabo de Sao Vicente with Underwood. Before any kind of rose ceremony, Colton Underwood made up his mind about Cassie Randolph on their overnight date, according to Reality Steve . So, after this date, he went back to Adams and told her that he was going to pursue Randolph.