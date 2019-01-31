‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds’ Spoilers So Far

The Challenge is back February 6 with a brand new season that pits the best veterans against competitors from all over the globe. Welcome to The Challenge: War of the Worlds!

Tonight, MTV is airing a sneak peek called “The Veterans Take On the World.” Ahead of the season’s start next month, here are all the spoilers we know so far, including who’s in the cast, where the show was filmed, and who were the first pairs eliminated from the game. If you don’t want to know all the deets about the new Challenge season, this is your spoiler warning!

In the 33rd season, legendary vets will be paired with rookies from The Bachelor, Big Brother, Survivor Turkey, Geordie Shore, American Ninja Warrior, and more, as the duos compete for $1 million in some of the most grueling physical and mental challenges the show has seen.

The new season, filmed in Namibia, Africa, looks it has the makings of a Mad Max: Fury Road sequel. From the teaser trailer alone we see a huge tanker truck barrelling throughout the African desert, while challengers hurl themselves across the back of the truck.

Who’s in the Cast?

The returning Challenge champs are: Amanda Garcia (Are You The One? 3), Ashley Mitchell (Real World: Ex-plosion), Cara Maria Sorbello (Fresh Meat 2), CT Tamburello (Real World Paris), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother 17), Hunter Barfield (Are You The One? 3), Jenna Compono (Real World: Ex-plosion), Johnny Bananas (Real World Key West), Kam Williams (Are You the One? 5), Kyle Christie (Geordie Shore), Leroy Garret (Real World Las Vegas 2), Nany Gonzalez (Real World Las Vegas 2), Natalie Negrotti (Big Brother 18), Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother 18), Weston Bergmann (Real World Austin), and Zach Nichols (Real World San Diego 2).

And the “prospects“: Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach UK), Chase Mcnary (The Bachelorette 12 and Ex on the Beach 1), Georgia Harrison (The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island UK, Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore), João Paulo Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil), Josh Martinez (Big Brother 19), Liz Nolan (Big Brother 17), Julia Nolan (Big Brother 17), Mattie Lynn Breaux (Party Down South), Morgan Willet (Big Brother: Over the Top and Ex on the Beach 2), Natalie Duran (American Ninja Warrior and Team Ninja Warrior, Stephen Bear (Ex on the Beach UK), Theo Campbell (Love Island UK), and Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach UK and Geordie Shore.

New Trailer, New Drama

Welcome to a new dawn. Welcome to a new day. A new era of The Challenge premieres on a new night, Wednesday, February 6th at 9/8c 🔥 #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/fOl1G22Mbt — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 30, 2019

The new trailer released today provides three minutes of delicious new footage foreshadowing what seems to be one of the gnarliest, most aggressive Challenge seasons yet. “After the carnage of dirty betrayals, it’s the dawn of the new day,” says Teej, in the clip. “It’s not just a battle…it’s a war.” Judging from these newly clips, Lavin’s not lying! The trailer is filled with tasty pull quote after tasty pull quote filled with trash talk, hook-ups, and of course, lots of screaming and ruthless threats.

“I’m not here for money, I’m here for blood,” says Wes, who’s most likely hungry to take down Bananas.

The divide between the n00bs and the veterans is seen front and center as the always delightful Amanda says to Josh, “Welcome to the game, bitch!” (Whoever sent Amanda in as part of the welcoming committee is canceled.)

We’ve got Ashley yelling to someone off-camera, “Bitch, I’m rich!” (and she is after stealing all of Hunter’s money and winning $1 million on Final Reckoning), while Cara Maria holds her head and laments, “So much of me is just revenge, revenge, revenge.”

The cast are ready for this season of The Challenge! Are you? 🙌 Before they take off and descend into chaos, don't miss The Challenge: War of The Worlds Launch Special, TOMORROW at 9/8c to meet The Prospects and see exclusive footage from this upcoming season 👀 #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/02o83fUIPM — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 29, 2019

The trailer continues with a bus fight between newcomer Natalie (“You’re dead to me!”) and returnee Nany (“I will never change for no motherf–king rookie!”). Wes gets all up in some rookie’s face to yell, “You’re playing my game!” (Thank you, reality gods, for bringing Wes and Nany back into our lives. Praise be.)

CT tells someone, “I’m gonna f–kin’ kill you,” while Bananas takes a heartfelt minute to tell Hunter, “You’ve won nothing, bro. You’re gonna lose again.” Zach and Jenna may just break up on camera too, if you’re into the juicy relationship drama.

From there it’s all ATV riding, mud wrestling, cliff jumping, loud screaming, and massive film-set style explosions that would make even Michael Bay proud.

Who Are the First Teams Eliminated?

Reality TV forum Vevmo has the first half of the boot order and the first teams eliminated from War of the Worlds are:

-Liz Nolan & Josh Martinez

-Alan Valdez (Replaced by the already-eliminated Martinez)

-Ashley Mitchell and Chase Brody McNary

-Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devananzio & Morgan Willett

-CT Tamburello & Julia Nolan

Notable returnees to the series are Wes and Nany, both of whom haven’t competed since they were partners on Rivals 3.

Hardcore real competitions ✅ Extremely high production quality ✅ New people that everyone can and WILL get behind ✅ Hardest final in Challenge history ✅ THE political and elimination 🤴 & 👸 ✅ War ✅ Wednesdays at 9PM, only on @MTV https://t.co/Cw8lXUrQin — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) January 24, 2019

“I’ve been doing the spin-offs [Champs Vs. Pros and Champs Vs. Stars], which keeps me involved with things. And I’ve been following the show and watching all the episodes and listening to podcasts,” Duel and Rivals II victor Wes revealed to MTV News. “I’m the largest fan of this franchise than anyone else, and I’m proud of this game because of it. And I’m proud to even have the option to come back.”

For Nany, who claimed silver in Free Agents, the experience was a bit different. “I hadn’t watched the show since Rivals 3, so I didn’t know a lot of people,” Nany explained. “Rivals 3 was my sixth season. I had done six seasons back-to-back. It can be very exhausting, and I felt like my whole life was really centered around The Challenge and MTV. I took two years off—I went back to school and graduated. I worked really hard, and right now, I work as a medical esthetician in Chicago. When I got the call [to be on War of the Worlds], I said yes. I had The Challenge itch. I really missed it,” she said.