The Clairvoyants Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass Revealed on AGT

The Clairvoyants Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass

The Clairvoyants mentalist team is made up of Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass and they are competing on America's Got Talent. They appear to read minds and know things that they couldn't possibly know, but some viewers have voiced their theories about the duo's tricks online. One viewer on Reddit had a pretty good explanation, saying: With a $200 device from a magic supplier called a thumper. It transmits Morse code via vibrations. http://www.penguinmagic.com/p/S9252 What they do takes ridiculous amounts of practice. If I were them I would have slipped an earpiece in while putting on the blindfold but that wasn't their method. He's most likely triggering the thumper with his foot but you could also do it with an accomplice. A guy named Jeffrey Barzach had a similar explanation via Quora, writing: Ok so here's the general consensus on how they did it. Basically, the guy used Morse Code to translate what he saw to her. He transmitted it through his shoe to her via vibrations, and she felt the vibrations from the seat - that's why she had to sit down. Now, throughout the performance, there is one moment where if you slow down and zoom in, you can see his show move up and down slightly, providing more evidence to the shoe theory. They most likely came up with general items to describe first (I.e. iPhone), and he most likely sent one letter to her via morse code to answer all the questions (I.e. "W" for white, which was the color of the phone). The show also most likely edited their performance slightly to make it seem like it was going faster than it actually was.