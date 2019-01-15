‘The Flash’ Season 5 Episode 10 Cast: Who Are the Special Guest Stars?

Tonight on The Flash, the show finally returns from the midseason hiatus with “The Flash and the Furious,” Season 5 Episode 10. Gabrielle Walsh plays the role of the main special guest on tonight’s episode: Silver Ghost. Also starring is Reina Hardesty returning as the Weather Witch. Read on to learn more.

The synopsis for the episode reads: “Caitlin and Cisco embark on a new journey: While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (Guest Star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (Guest Star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a Metahuman cure.”

Silver Ghost is another meta tech villain (a villain whose technology has meta powers, not the person herself), which has been a feature of this season. Silver Ghost can control engines and motorized technology.

If Gabrielle Walsh looks familiar to you, it’s because she has a long history of credits to her name. Her previous credits include Star (Det. Maria Montero), East Los High (Sofia), The Brave, Small Shots (Amy), Shameless (Tanya), From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Making Moves (Lucy), and The Vampire Diaries (Monique for six episodes in 2014.)

Walsh has been posting excitedly on Instagram about her new role.

Weather Witch is also returning. Weather Witch, if you recall, is the daughter of Weather Wizard. She was on a vendetta to kill her father in previous episodes from Season 5. Reina Hardesty is returning in that role.

Reina Hardesty’s many previous credits include StartUp (Stella), Timeless, Greenhouse Academy (Aspen), and more.