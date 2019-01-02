Who Is the Redhead On ‘The Gifted’ Season 1 Cast?

The second season of FOX’s The Gifted continues tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The series has given viewers plenty to unpack and question in terms of mysteries, but one of the biggest ones has been the identity of the redheaded character known as Dreamer (Elena Satine). The character was among the most enigmatic of the first season, so we’ve assembled a primer with everything there is to know about her.

Dreamer, born Sonya Simonson, was a mutant with the ability to implant, remove and view memories. According to The Gifted Wikia, there is very little known about her early life and upbringing. Before the world discovered that she was a mutant, she worked at a shelter for battered women.

During her time there, she secretly used her power to pull their worst memories from their mind so that they would forget the pain that came with them. She was eventually rescued by the Mutant Underground, where the details of her life begin to have more focus.

The Character’s Death Shocked Many In the Season 1 Finale ‘eXploited’

As a key member of the Mutant Underground, Dreamer was also best friends with Polaris (Emma Dumont) and dating Thunderbird (Blair Redford). Her death in the season 1 finale “”eXploited” shocked many, though it served as a powerful moment for both the showrunner and the series overall. In the season 2 episode “X-roads”, Sonya’s death is avenged by Polaris, who utilize her magnetic powers to cause an airplane carrying the evil Dr. Campbell (Garret Dillahunt) to crash.

In an interview with Assignment X, Dumont spoke on the impact that Dreamer’s death had on her character. “She has so much regret and so much guilt about that situation, because if she was there, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “Because she is such a powerful mutant, and she’s always been there to protect Sonia, whose powers were more intellectual than they are physical.”

Dreamer Is Loosely Based on the Marvel Comics Character Beautiful Dreamer

Dreamer is loosely based on a Marvel Comics hero known as Beautiful Dreamer. Like her comic book counterpart, she is a mutant with the ability to exhale pink smoke that allows her to read, take or implant memories into the minds of her targets. The similarities largely end there, however. The real identity and past of Beautiful Dreamer were never revealed in the comics, and her desire to serve the outlaw group known as the Morlocks (as opposed to the Mutant Underground) stemmed from her loneliness and desire for friends.

The Gifted showrunner Matt Nix praised Dreamer shortly before her debut, telling CBR that that her seduction was part of her power. “One of the things about her character is that’s a really sexy power that isn’t a gigantic power,” he said. “We aren’t blowing up a building with her… it doesn’t involve a six-week CG build.”