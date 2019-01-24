Alien on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fox’s The Masked Singer premiered on January 2 and was an immediate success for its unique and entertaining premise. The show asks celebrities to face off in a singing competition while completely disguised in head to toe costuming as an animal or character of their choice. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger offer input and commentary as the show’s judges and Nick Cannon hosts.

Throughout the season, while the “Alien” competes, clues will be given and guesses will be made until her identity is revealed. Since the show allows its masked celebrities to give vague and confusing clues to try and throw off viewers and judges, some of those clues are open to interpretation or need to be used in conjunction with earlier ones.

Here is what we know for certain about the Alien on The Masked Singer:

1. She Grew Up in the Public Eye

At the start of her first clue package, she says “I’m excited to be here because in my family, anonymity is a completely alien concept.” Continuing, she says “Growing up in the public’s eye, my life was never really my own.” It appears that her participation on the show is meant to help her redefine herself, as she reveals “no one will ever control me again.”

To conclude, she tells the audience “and now, for the first time ever, the world gets to hear my voice on my terms.”

2. She ‘May Have Psychic Abilities’

On the show’s official website, they offer the clue that the Alien “May have psychic abilities.” This clue has not been elaborated on yet within the show clues or the Alien’s performance, and it could be in reference to several different things; however, Fox included this clue themselves in association with the Alien, so it should come in to play as a major hint toward the Alien’s celebrity identity.

3. She Sang ‘Feel it Still” for Her First Performance

For her first performance on stage, the Alien chose to sing “Feel it Still” by Portugal. The Man. She sang without a background track, showing she has good pitch and a nice singing voice. She also danced around on the stage with choreographed movements that fit with the rhythm of the song.

When the Alien started performing, judge Ken Jeong remarked “Hot alien. Hot voice;” Nicole called him out for being “turned on by the alien.” Based on the celebrity’s build and the way in which she moved around on the stage, Jenny said “I bet you she’s a model.” Robin guessed Bella Hadid.

1. She Has Many Sisters

After her performance, while the judges made their guesses and asked questions about who the alien’s identity might be, she told them that she has many sisters. This clue has made some fans wonder if the alien is supermodel Kendall Jenner, the second youngest sister out of 5 in the famous Kendall-Jenner family.

5. Costume Designer Marina Toybina Brought the ‘Alien’ Look to Life

Emmy-award winning costume designer Marina Toybina created the elaborate costumes this season. In an interview with Variety, Toybina shared that she took into account the technical ability to see, hear, breathe and sing, but also the performer’s ability to dance and move around based on their personal stage presence and stature. The Bee’s freedom to move and the clarity of her powerhouse vocals are all credited to Toybina’s careful designing.

Later in the interview, she revealed “there were a few gender mixes within the costumes. I had such creative freedom from my network and the producers that we were able to play around … and the cast was so open-minded as to who would go into a female costume or who would go into a male and how we’d adjust the build based on that.” Though the Alien looks and sounds feminine, this does mean the celebrity could be a well-disguised male.