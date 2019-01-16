‘The Masked Singer’ Time & Channel: When & Where to Watch the Show

The Masked Singer premiered on January 2 on Fox. The show, which originated in South Korea, asks celebrities to face off in a singing competition while disguised in head to toe costuming as a character of the celebrity’s choice. Nick Cannon hosts, and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger offer input and commentary as the show’s judges.

New episodes of the first season air on Wednesday nights on Fox TV at 9/8pm CT. That means that for both east and west coast watchers, the show will air at 9pm. According to IMDB, there will be 10 episodes in the season, and the finale will air on March 6. For a complete list of Fox’s primetime schedule, click here. You can check your local listings through TV Guide to determine the channel on which Fox TV airs in your area. If you do not have cable, there are a number of ways in which you can watch the show online.

Of their hit new show, Fox says “With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.” The show features 12 masked celebrities, and their elaborate costumes were designed by Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina.

The show was an immediate success, and Fox boasts that its original format was “already a viral phenomenon with over half a billion fans worldwide.” According to Deadline, the show has “already logged the highest-rated unscripted debut on any network in more than seven years.” Cinema Blend reports that it “scored a rating of 3.9 in the key 18-49 age demographic and 12.3 million total viewers” in its premiere episode.

If you are not caught up on the show, episodes 1 and 2 can be watched online after logging in with your cable provider account information. So far, two of the 12 celebrity contestants have been eliminated, revealing their identities to the judges, audience, and viewers at home.

The description for tonight’s episode 3, “Five Masks No More,” reads “Peacock, monster, unicorn, deer and lion take the stage for their second performances; Joel McHale joins as a guest panelist.” In next week’s episode 4, called “Another Mask Bites the Dust,” “Rabbit, alien, raven, poodle and bee each take the stage to perform a second time; Joel McHale joins as a guest panelist.”

Although the show was pre-recorded and does not allow for live voting from its viewers (who stays and who goes is determined by the studio audience), they encourage viewers to tweet their guesses on Twitter with each masked singer’s respective hashtag.

Tune in to The Masked Singer on Fox, Wednesday nights at 9/8 CT.