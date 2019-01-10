‘The Masked Singer’ Monster Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer 2019 has made waves on the Fox network, fresh out of the gate, with ratings through the roof. For those who may be just tuning in, here is a quick rundown on what to expect, before we get into some of the guesses and clues. There is a panel of celebrity judges, which includes Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy. There is also a live audience, who watch celebrities sing or rap to music on stage, while they are in disguise. Each “masked” star is dressed up in an elaborate costume and is voted on by the audience, based on their performances. The show provides viewers and the judges with clues about who the star could be. The judges are also able to ask the performers questions and make some of their own guesses.

It’s not as easy as it may sound and some of the performers definitely leave you stumped. At the end of each episode, which is pre-taped, one of the “masked singers” gets eliminated and is unmasked.

Let’s focus on the Monster performer … Each week, we will continue to update you with more guesses and clues about the identity of the monster. Read on below for the rundown on the clues and guesses about the monster so far, as well as more info on the show itself.

Monster ‘Masked Singer’ Clues



The monster on the show is 5’8″ and its weakness is that it is misunderstood. After the monster’s performance, it was clear that the monster is a “he”. In his video package, he said that he’s a monster because that’s what the world has labeled him. He also said he is here to rewrite his mixtape and prove he’s more than “puff and fluff”. He was at the top of his game and then retreated to “his cave”, out of the public eye. He’s here to “set the record straight” and prove that no one can stop him from doing what he loves.

In his video clues, he was shown holding a boom box, which makes you think he was a star in the 1980s. Also in the video, a bodyguard was shown drinking out of a can and then holding his boombox. Bodyguards were also shown on stage after his great performance. Judge Robin Thicke said he had a “soulful voice” and Nicole Scherzinger echoed that comment. The judges also picked up on a “mature voice”. When asked if he is a professional singer, he said that he’s not a professional singer “to everyone”.

For his debut performance, he sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen and judge Ken Jeong said it was his favorite performance so far in the competition.

Monster ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses



Our first guess about the monster was that he could be Bobby Brown. When it comes to the bodyguards, his late, ex-wife is Whitney Houston and Houston starred in the movie The Bodyguard.

Another clue is that the monster costume has a gap between its teeth and Bobby Brown also has a gap in between his teeth. Judge Jenny McCarthy even commented about the teeth and the judges were thinking that the monster could be someone who went to jail and/or someone dubbed a “bad boy”. Bobby Brown was known as a “bad boy” in his day and he definitely has been arrested in the past.

According to Vulture, other guesses about the identity of the monster include Cee Lo Green and T-Pain. T-Pain is 5’8″, as is the monster, so it could definitely be him.