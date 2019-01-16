Who Is Performing Tonight On ‘The Masked Singer’?

FOX’s new hit The Masked Singer continues tonight as judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong attempt to guess the identities of the show’s remaining singers. But who is scheduled to perform tonight?

Five finalists; including The Lion, The Monster, The Peacock, The Deer, and The Unicorn will perform on tonight’s episode. At the end of the episode, the judges will determine which singer should be unmasked. Entertainment Weekly also reports that the finalists, who return from week one, will be provided a new intro package with additional clues as to their identity.

Five Singers Will Perform Tonight As Finalists (The Lion, The Monster, The Peacock, The Deer & The Unicorn)

To make matters even more exciting, tonight’s episode will feature a guest judge in the form of comedian and actor Joel McHale. McHale joins fellow Community cast member Jeong in guessing who the remaining singers are, including The Deer, who may or may not have played for the NFL.

“Love all your albums… Brett Favre!” McHale says during the episode promo. “Brett Favre might be the best guess yet,” Thicke adds. “I gotta be honest with you Joel.” McHale then jokes that the whole process would go easier if The Deer simply revealed his identity to the audience. “Why don’t we just ask him who he is?” McHale asks. “That would be so much faster!”

Tonight’s Episode Will Also Feature Guest Judge & Former ‘Community’ Star Joel McHale

While the confusion over the identities of each performer remains intact, there have been some theories circulating that The Monster, who’s costume resembles a character from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. may have another tie to Disney. So far, The Monster has revealed that he’s male and is dressed up as a monster because that’s what society has called him in the past.

He also said that he was at the top of his game but when the game decided to turn on him, and has since retreated from the spotlight. He added that he’s not considered to be a professional singer “to everyone.”

A prevailing theory by E! News and various other online users is That Monster is none other than Corbin Bleu. The actor’s background appears to line up with the clues, given that his breakout role was in High School Musical, and his character’s signature song was “Get’cha Head In The Game.” Perhaps the phrasing “top of his game” was a hint at Bleu’s identity?