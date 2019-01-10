‘The Masked Singer’ Poodle Dog Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer has become a fast success on the Fox network. For those who are just getting into the show, here is some background on the show, before we get into some of the clues and guesses about the performer who is dressed like a poodle this season.

A panel of celebrity judges, which includes music artist Robin Thicke, singer Nicole Scherzinger, actor Ken Jeong, and the outspoken Jenny McCarthy, all weigh in on each of the performances. They also come up with their own guesses and get to ask each of the masked celebrities questions about their identities. The masked celebrities sing or rap to music on stage, while they are in disguise, in front of a live audience, as well as the judges.

Each of the disguised celebrities is judged by the audience, based on how their performances go, and votes are given out. Throughout the show, everyone watching is provided with clues about the possible identity of each performer. At the end of each of the episodes, one of the “masked singers” ends up getting eliminated and their true identity is revealed. On the premiere, a man in a hippo costume was revealed to be Antonio Brown.

With that said, let’s focus on the poodle performer … Every week, we will continue to update you with the most recent guesses and clues about the identity of the poodle. Read on below for the rundown on the clues and guesses about the poodle so far, as well as more info on the show itself. We will update this post as the poodle performs its first song.

Poodle ‘Masked Singer’ Clues

When it comes to the poodle, the clue released before the performer’s first appearance on the show aired, was a shot of them on a telephone. The poodle said that ever since she was a little girl, she’s been on the stage. She said that she comes from a family in the entertainment business and she wants to return to her musical roots. San Francisco and a rainbow was shown in the video package.

Poodle ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses

We will continue to update you with guesses, following the poodle’s debut performance. The judges gushed over the poodle’s stage presence and energy, but it was tough to try to think of who the singer could be. RuPaul was one of the guesses and Richard Simmons was another.