‘The Masked Singer’ Rabbit Clues & Guesses So Far 2019

The Masked Singer is Fox’s latest hit reality series.

Each week, the show welcomes six contestants to the stage. The contestants are completely dressed up, clad in everything from monster suits to bee and unicorn costumes. The judges’ job is to guess the identity of the singer.

What do we know so far about the rabbit? Who could it be?

Rabbit ‘Masked Singer’ Clues

In a promo for Wednesday’s episode, the rabbit was taking pictures with a camera. Could this mean he is a photographer? Or perhaps an influencer?

Rabbit says he has spent time on stage and performed in a group. He says he “pops up here and there”. When it comes to singing, he says he is a synchronized singer and has been training for this his whole life.

Another hint? He has performed in a mask.

Rabbit ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses

Since the rabbit says he’s “popped” up here or there, and we know he is or has been in a band, could it be a member of the pop band NSYNC? Joey Fatone, perhaps?

Nicole thinks he’s magician Chris Angel because of the references to popping up here or there.

How does The Masked Singer work, to begin with?

After the one-on-one faceoffs, the judges and audience vote on which singers get to continue to next week. At the end of each episode, the losers of the faceoff go against one another to determine who is voted off. The eliminated singer then unmasks.

Last week, we met six contestants: deer, lion, monster, hippo, peacock, and unicorn.

Antonio Brown, who was dressed as a hippo, was voted off the show.

The lineup of contestants appearing on the series is pretty impressive; we’ve been told that the together, the celebrities have a combined 65 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy nominations, four Super Bowl titles, and other accolades.

The panel of celebrity judges includes Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon.

Reviews for The Masked Singer have been extremely positive, with the Washington Post describing it as “an absurd delight”. In fact, it is already Fox’s most-streamed unscripted show ever.

Cinema Blend reports that the first episode was the largest gain in ratings and overall viewership after a span of three days of any unscripted series. The show scored a 3.9 in the key 18-49 age demographic and 12.3 million views, according to Deadline.

Be sure to tune in tonight on Fox at 9pm ET/PT.