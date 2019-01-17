‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 3 Spoilers: Singers Revealed in Live Recap

Episode 3 of The Masked Singer is here and the show has become a quick success. On tonight’s show, guest Joel McHale joins the judges’ panel to help try to guess the identities of the disguised singers. Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are the regular judges on the reality competition show, with Nick Cannon as the host. On the show, celebrities dress up in elaborate costumes for their designated characters and they sing in disguise on stage, as the audience and judges try to figure out who they really are …

There are 12 contestants total and there are even some Grammy winners on the show, which may be tough competition for some of the contestants. On the premiere episode, a performer in a hippo costume was revealed to be athlete Antonio Brown. Then, on episode 2, the legendary stoner, Tommy Chong, was unmasked. So, the performers could be anyone, right?

Now that you have the rundown on the kind of stars you could be unmasking this season on The Masked Singer, let’s get into the live recap on tonight’s episode. We will be updating this post live as the episode airs.

Before getting into the performances, host Nick Cannon welcomed the usual judges, along with guest judge Joel McHale.

First up was the Lion performer, who said she’s always loved to sing and she loves the anonymity of the mask. She also appears to be an activist, who is strong in her convictions. Could she have been a protester? At the end of her video package, which was filled with clues, she was holding a newspaper that had the word “Hailey” on it. One of the judges then said, “Hailey, Idaho?” For those who don’t know, Bruce Willis had a home in Hailey, Idaho and his kids were often living in the state. Lately, one of the top guesses about the Lion was that she is Rumer Willis. Hailey seems to be the smoking gun here, right?

Jenny McCarthy asked the Lion if she has a hit album and the Lion said she has nothing gold or platinum on her walls … yet.

The Deer was the next singer and the judges speculated that he was some kind of boxer or fighter. For his performance, the Deer sang “Get Your Shine On”.

After the performance, Joel McHale said, “Why don’t we just ask him who he is? That would be so much faster.” The judges said that, clearly, the Deer is accomplished and has done a lot of commercials. The Deer revealed that he has multiple world titles and started in track and field, but then went to horses. Two of the judges had guessed that the Deer was Terry Bradshaw before these world title clues.

Next up was the Peacock, who said he started out as a teeny bopper but was later cast in more dramatic roles. He also said that he has a terrible fear of heights. Our guess has been and still is Donny Osmond on this one. His performance was full of action, dancing and charisma. The judges gushed over him and called him a front-runner.

The judges guessed Neil Patrick Harris as one of the possibilities about the Peacock’s identities. Jenny McCarthy said that he has definitely performed in Las Vegas and the Peacock confirmed that he has performed in Vegas.

The third performer of the night was the Unicorn, in head to toe white. In her video package, she said she lost her sheen and was scared before her first performance on the show. She said she wants to conquer her fear of being judged and she wants to exude “model behavior”. She is feeling “victorious”.

For the Unicorn’s performance, she performed Britney Spears’ “Oops … I Did It Again.”

Nicole Scherzinger guessed Denise Richards, but wasn’t sure. When asked if she was a gymnast, the Unicorn replied with “in the bedroom.” When backstage, the Unicorn laughed that the judges thought she could be a model, so we’re thinking she definitely isn’t. In her video package, the mention of “victorious” definitely had us thinking, since Tori Spelling had a show called VicTORious. Based on the clues, especially this one, we’re going with Tori Spelling.

The Monster was the final performer and appeared to be a partier. He said that he was ready to sing something completely unexpected, so he sang a Gavin DeGraw song. Our top guess for the Monster is T-Pain and we still think the Monster’s voice definitely sounds like him. In his performance, he pleasingly shocked the judges with his vocal range and got cheers from the crowd. Judge Robin Thicke said that this was his favorite performance of the night.

Tonight’s votes were very close between the bottom two singers, but, ultimately, the Deer was the losing competitor. This meant that the deer’s identity would be revealed … Before he was unmasked, judge Robin Thicke said he recognized the way that the Deer laughed and said Terry Bradshaw. Nicole Scherzinger also went with Bradshaw, while Jenny McCarthy went with Peyton Manning. Guest judge Joel McHale also went with Bradshaw, while Ken Jeong guessed John Elway.

So, who was the star behind the mask? Well, some of the judges were right … It was Terry Bradshaw!

Bradshaw joked that the competition was so much fun but so stressful.