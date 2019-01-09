‘The Masked Singer’ Unicorn: Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer is finally here, and let me tell you: it is not easy to guess who these celebrities are. You may think you’re on top of it when it comes to naming celebrities and what they sound like when they sing, but this show will fool you.

Between the dancing and the rather intricate wardrobe choices, it’s nearly impossible to tell which stars are taking to the stage for these performances. Luckily, the show is offering up clues to help audiences uncover the mystery singer.

What do we know so far about the unicorn singer? What clues has she dropped?

Unicorn ‘Masked Singer’ Clues

The unicorn sang Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song”. Straight out of the gate, it’s clear the unicorn is going to be one of the toughest celebrities to guess. We know she’s a Beverly Hills native and was told she was tone-deaf by someone she admired.

She says that she always dreamed of being a singer, but was told she wasn’t good enough. She’s here to prove “the magic comes from within.”

She also said that people call her bird.

Unicorn ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses



Who could the unicorn be? There are a few possibilities floating around the Internet.

The judges ventured that the unicorn could be Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton.

Multiple outlets, however, are reporting that the unicorn singer is Tori Spelling. Why does Tori make sense? For one thing, Tori is the daughter of Aaron Spelling, the producer of Beverly Hills 90210. She said during the show that her “childhood should have been magical”, and that experience was the subject of her tell-all “Stori Telling”. On top of that, the Japanese word for “bird” is tori.

Other people guess that the masked singer could be Ireland Baldwin. Ireland is a fashion model and 23-years-old. She was born in Los Angeles and is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin. Ireland is the cousin of Hailey Baldwin.

Reviews for The Masked Singer have been extremely positive, with the Washington Post describing it as “an absurd delight”. In fact, it is already Fox’s most-streamed unscripted show ever.

Cinema Blend reports that the first episode was the largest gain in rating as and overall viewership after a span of three days of any unscripted series. The show scored a 3.9 in the key 18-49 age demographic and 12.3 million views, according to Deadline.

Deadline also boasts that the premiere logged the highest-rated unscripted debut of any network in more than seven years in the Live+sameday.

If the trend continues, we can almost be positive there will be another season of the show. Based on the hit South Korean format, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon. The judges are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer, 9pm Wednesdays on Fox.