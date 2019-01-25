‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 5 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

This is her first season on The Orville and she’s already listed as being in the rest of the season.

Two weeks ago, @jessicaszohr was at the FOX Upfront Presentation in New York. In September Jess premieres in the second season of @TheOrville. Há 2 semanas, Jess esteve presente no Fox Upfront Presentation em New York. Em setembro ela estreia na segunda temporada de The Orville. pic.twitter.com/m4pZmuM8MD — Jessica Szohr Brasil (@jessicaszohrbr) June 5, 2018

Szohr has already made a name for herself. At 10, Szohr was in a national ad campaign for Quaker Oats and was also in print ads for Kohl’s. She’s also been featured in ads for Crate & Barrel, Mountain Dew, Sears, Jockey, and JanSport. Her many credits include Shameless (Nessa), Twin Peaks Season 3 (Renee), Kingdom (Laura), Complications (Gretchen), Gossip Girl (Vanessa Abrams), CSI Miami, What About Brian (Laura), and more.

John Rubinstein and Robert Curtis Brown, both pictured above, are also guest starring tonight. From the photo above, it appears this might be the Regorian episode that some sources incorrectly thought would happen last week.

#TheOrville airs Thursdays on Fox! Tune into Talking The Orville on YouTube before every episode to hang out with your fellow #SethTrekkers Can't wait to see #StarTrek alumn John Rubinstein this season. https://t.co/gi8nP4q8vr pic.twitter.com/WFaT2Hsloj — JP's Talking The Orville☁️ (@EgotasticFT) December 31, 2018

John Rubinstein is also known for appearing on Family (Jeff), Mom, When We Rise (Charles), Jessie, CSI (Priest), The Mentalist (Judge Manchester), Bones, Desperate Housewives (Principal Hobson), No Ordinary Family, Hawthorne, Dirty Sexy Money, Shark, Robocop (the TV series), Matlock, The Love Boat, Lois & Clark, Dear White People (President Fletcher), This Is Us (Ron Schiller), The Young and the Restless (Dr. Charles Taylor), Angel (Linwood Murrow), and more. Fans might remember him as Kuvak on Star Trek: Enterprise for multiple episodes (he also played a Mazarite Captain.)

Robert Curtis Brown is playing Chief Advisor Makkal. He plays Andrew Pryce on THe Handmaid’s Tale. He’s also known for Dear White People, General Hospital, Lethal Weapon, Barry, Perception, Switched at Birth, and much more. Star Trek fans might remember Brown from his role as an ambassador on Star Trek: Voyager (Season 7 Episode 22, “Natural Law”) or Vedek Sorad in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Season 2 Episode 10, “Sanctuary.”) Natural Law was the episode on Voyager where Seven of Nine and Chakotay crash landed on a planet with primitive hunter-gatherers. Here he is back when he played Vedek Sorad on DS9:

Christine Fekete is a Regorian with silvery facial markings, according to her tweet below, and the Orville crew will crash land on her planet.

And look who’s playing a Regorian on The Orville today! Oh wait…this thread is about YOU! :). Am excited for your tour- congrats! pic.twitter.com/K1vUObxXhU — Christine Fekete (@ckfekete) April 4, 2018

Wendy Storey Sahagen posted this photo on Instagram for tonight’s episode, also playing a Regorian.

She also posted this photo:

Preliminary cast lists on IMDB also suggested that Jennifer Landon might be playing the role of Ukania tonight. She’s known for many appearances previously, including Animal Kingdom (Amy), The Resident, Days of Our Lives (Hillary Nelson), Banshee, The Young and the Restless (Heather Stevens), As the World Turns (Gwen), and much more.

Erica Schaffer may be playing an Obstetrician surgeon tonight. She has many credits, including Scandal (Reporter Julia for 38 episodes), Family Time (Vivian for 12 episodes), American Vandal (Erin), Days of Our Lives, and more. It’s not clear, however, if tonight is the right episode for her:

A story written about me today. http://t.co/0i4OCEXR — erica shaffer (@ericashaffertwi) October 23, 2012

Many other actors are tentatively credited on IMDB in tonight’s episode, some of whom were incorrectly anticipated as being in last week’s episode. They include:

Arriane Alexander: Regorian Doctor #2

Carlos E. Campos: Obstetric Surgeon #2

Gigi Hessamian: Physicist

Chris Johnson: Returning as Cassius

Jack Kennedy: Security guard

Chet Grissom: Aide

Matthew Foster: Dr. Feylar

Sai Gundewar: Alien

Aaron Goddard: Waiter

Meredith Thomas: Nurse

Have a comment about tonight’s episode of The Orville or see a guest star the article missed? Tweet to the author of this article. You can also join her email list for updates on new TV stories or share your questions or comments on a Reddit discussion here.