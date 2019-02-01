‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 6 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Tonight is Season 2 Episode 6 of The Orville, called “A Happy Refrain.” Last week we met Talla, who appears to be replacing Alara on The Orville. This week it looks like Ensign Turco is returning, according to promotional photos. Here’s a look at expected special guest stars and cast on tonight’s episode. We will update this story if any of these guests do not appear, or if new guests are revealed as the show airs.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “The Orville crew is surprised when Claire’s personal life takes an unexpected turn; Gordon makes an unusual grooming suggestion to Bortus.”

If you missed last week’s episode, then you might not realize that Jessica Szohr is now a regular cast member, playing Talla, The Orville’s new security chief. You can read more about her role here.

Tonight we will also see the return of Enisgn Turco.

Kyra Santoro plays the role of Ensign Turco. She was credited in last week’s episode too, where she was briefly seen at Bortus’ birthday party.

Promotional stills for tonight’s episode indicate that we’ll see her again.

We’ll get to see the Union Symphony tonight.

Norm MacDonald also is a special guest tonight. In case you haven’t finished the episode, we won’t spoil who he is. But you’ll recognize him when you see him.

IMDB has indicated that Kevin Daniels will be playing the role of Locar tonight. However, IMDB isn’t always super reliable, so it remains to be seen if this prediction is correct. Kevin Daniels has many previous credits, including Coop and Cami Ask the World, Atypical (Coach Briggs), Modern Family (Longinus), Trial & Error, Sirens (Hank), Daria, and many guest star roles on TV episodes.

Chase Brosamie is also credited on IMDB for playing the role of a boy named Newsie tonight. His other credits include Are You Sleeping, These Things Take Time, I’m Dying Up Here, Modern Family, and Criminal Minds.

Humberto Montalvo is credited as playing “Moclan Jury” (it’s unclear if this will actually take place tonight, however, since IMDB is not always accurate.) He was also credited in the episode Primal Urges for playing a Moclan.

Vivienne Rutherford is credited on IMDB for playing the role of a young girl in tonight’s episode. She was recently in Puppy Star Christmas, Teachers, Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets, Days of Our Lives, and Rachel & the TreeSchoolers.

And just in case you were wondering, Mark Jackson plays the role of Isaac, a fan favorite who will be a big focus of tonight’s episode.

Also, it looks like we won’t be seeing Michele Boyd again tonight, but we will be seeing her on The Orville again this season, according to her cryptic but intriguing tweets.

