The Passage Spoilers for Series Premiere: What We Know So Far

The Passage, the new Fox series based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Justin Cronin — The Passage, The Twelve and The City of Mirrors — debuts this Monday, January 14 at 9/8c. Ahead of the big premiere, Fox dropped a new trailer of the sci-fi series and it looks like we are in for a bloody, thrilling ride.

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Passage, Project NOAH—the program carried out by a group of secretive, renegade scientists—paves the way for the end of the human race. The scientists have been experimenting with a new virus that could potentially lead to a cure for all the world’s disease or wipe out all humans — i.e. scientists are attempting to harness the immunity of rabid vampires to cure human diseases.

When a young foster child named Amy Bellafonte is chosen as a test subject for the virus, former FBI agent and war hero Brad Wolgast is sent to fetch and deliver her to the facility. The two form a close bond during their travels, and Wolgast becomes somewhat of a surrogate father to the girl after they go on the run from the scientists behind Project NOAH. Check out the trailer above.

Here’s what we know about the first few episodes of Fox’s newest sci-fi thriller. For those of you who don’t want the series premiere and subsequent episode plots ruined for you, turn back now, because there are SPOILERS AHEAD.

Project NOAH Experiments on Death-Row Inmates Who Unwittingly Agree to Submit to Drug Testing

From the many season clips and trailers that Fox has released, we know that the test subjects of the secret Project NOAH experiments are unknowingly agreeing to drug testing in exchange for shorter sentences, nicer incarceration arrangements and the possibility of being taken off of death row. However, the government scientists have conveniently failed to tell the inmates that the drugs they receive will turn them into blood-sucking, vampire-like creatures, although the show and book series refrains from using the word “vampire” to describe the creatures.

According to the Washington Post, these creatures “seem catatonic whenever they’re not being fed a steady diet of animal blood in their holding pens,” but they are able to communicate telepathically with one another via Patient Zero, a human once known as Tim Fanning, an “ego-maniacal doctor who was part of the science team’s original quest for a miracle cure for diseases.”

In a Desperate Attempt to Speed Up the Viral Process, The Project NOAH Team Decide to Experiment on a Young Girl

During these trial tests, a new strain of the avian flu spreads quickly through China, threatening a global pandemic which leads two of the main scientists on the Project NOAH crew to make the desperate decision to try infecting a child with their vampire virus. The scientists believe a younger immune system will be able to better handle the virus and fight the side effects of the injection (like turning into a blood-sucking creature who turns to dust when exposed to sunlight). The scientists are hopeful that Amy Bellafonte’s body and extra neurons would fight the virus and instead replicate the creatures’ resistance to disease.

Brad Wolgast, a former FBI agent and war hero, is sent to Memphis to retrieve Amy, a 10-year-old girl living in foster care after her mother overdosed in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant and died.

We Know That Brad Wolgast Gets Cold Feet & Decides to Hide Amy Instead of Deliver Her to the Government

Mark-Paul Gosselaar plays Brad Wolgast, a former FBI agent and war hero who is initially tasked with bringing Amy to the secret medical facility to act as a test subject. Wolgast ends up having a crisis of conscience and instead rescues the girl from her fate as a test subject, forcing both on the run from the Project NOAH scientists and angry government bureaucrats involved with the experiments.

The two form a close bond while on the run, and Wolgast does everything in his power to protect her from the shadowy crew of renegade scientists.

“I would have been all alone if it wasn’t for Brad Wolgast,” she says in the trailer. “He risked everything to protect me. We became family.”

Amy Has Supernatural Powers & May Hold The Key to Humanity’s Survival

Although details of Amy’s powers are sparse at the moment, we do know that in the books she is able to recover from serious wounds amazingly quickly and prefers to communicate telepathically. It is uncertain at this time if she will have the same powers in the show as she does in the books, as the television series has already reportedly changed quite a few aspects of the book, although there is one scene in the trailer that shows her attack a vampire (or “Viral” as they call them in the books) who is trying to feed on Wolgast. In the scene of the trailer, she screams as the creature is about to bite Wolgast, and suddenly the creature goes flying across the room, leaving Wolgast safe.

“I wish I knew then what I know now — that they should be afraid of me,” she says in the trailer. She is also often considered the “most important girl in the world,” in several clips from the different trailers and promos. However, her powers are yet to be revealed, although it does seem likely that she is telepathic, since one of Fox’s promos features a doctor asking Amy to read his mind.

The Show Changed Many Characters, Plots & Storylines in the Original Series

As the show has reportedly changed quite a bit in the books, we don’t want to speculate on what other spoilers may or may not not await viewers. We do know that part of Wolgast’s reasoning for helping Amy was that she reminded him of his daughter, whom he watched die, and that the virus was originally created by a man named Dr. Lear in order to save his wife from Alzheimer’s, which involves looking for a 250-year-old man in Bolivia. We also know that Dr. Fanning, a.k.a. Patient Zero, was a close friend of Dr. Lear before he was mysteriously turned into a blood-sucking, telepathic creature. The rest will have to wait until the series premiere on Monday, January 14 at 9/8c on Fox.

