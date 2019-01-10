‘The Rap Game’ Season 5: Cast Spoilers & Contestants

Tonight, The Rap Game returns for its fifth season on Lifetime. The series, hosted by rap legends Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah, will welcome a cast of fresh faces in the hopes that one of them will become the next big thing in music.

The winner of the season will be signed to Dupri’s So So Def record label. Read on to learn about spoilers for the upcoming season, as well as backgrounds on the aspiring artists that will be auditioning for Dupri and Latifah.

Eli Triplett

Triplett, 15, hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee. According to his Lifetime bio, he was raised by a single father and enjoys boxing and playing basketball, but music has always been his biggest passion. Triplett has over 1,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he regularly uploads original songs and remixes of popular tracks by other artists.

Triplett’s most recent upload was a remix of the Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj duet “FEFE.” He also released a 2018 EP titled Timeless. Triplett explained to Lifetime that making music was both a creative outlet and his way of coping with stress on a daily basis.

Nya Kasan

Kasan, 17, is a self-described “girl power” artist from Detroit, Michigan. She has had experience as a battle rapper who, according to her Lifetime bio, has seen lots of gang violence in her neighborhood.

On her YouTube channel, Kasan releases minute-long freestyle verses over popular instrumentals like Drake and Jay-Z’s “Pound Cake” or Meek Mill’s “Stay Woke.” She is excited to be a part of The Rap Game family, and has even organized a viewing party on her Instagram.

Lil Richye

Lil Richye starting writing raps at the age of 10. Currently 13, he won “Best Youth Hip Hop Artist of the Year” at the 2016 Queen City Music Awards, and releases music on the record label owned by his parents, ReverbNation.

On his ReverbNation bio, Richye said that his biggest artistic influences are KRS-One, LL Cool J and Future. He is also a member of the rap group PB3 with his two younger brothers. His most recent track was titled “Amazing.”

Queen Amayah

Amayah, 15, hails from Miami, Florida. According to Lifetime, she has Iranian, Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, and she is an aggressive rapper who even challenged her teacher to a battle during class.

Her most recent release was a track called “Pocket Change”, which she appeared on with rappers D.E.E.P. and Lvndr. She has also out out a cover of the Black Rob single “WHOA.”

Sire

Sire, 14, hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Lifetime reports that his family of ten recently uprooted and relocated to Atlanta in order to support his career dreams of becoming a musical star. In addition to his rapping abilities, Sire considers himself to be a great dancer, writer, and live performer.

Tyeler Reign

Reign, 16, is a native of Los Angeles, California. She has already got a leg up on some of her competitors, as she’s opened up for established names like Silencio and Busta Rhymes during concerts.

According to Lifetime, Reign also benefits from the fact that most of her family is involved in the music industry, including her mother.