‘The Titan Games’ Cast Spoilers – Episode 2

‘The Titan Games’ Cast Spoilers – Episode 2

  • Updated

The Titan Games, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reality competition show for NBC, continues tonight with a new episode at 8/7c.According to NBC, the 10-episode first season of the network’s new series “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.”

According to an exclusive first-look that Men’s Health got at the entire contestant list, a total of 64 contestants will appear on the show throughout the season; they’re being referred to as “DJ’s 64.” Tonight, four new male and four new female competitors from diverse backgrounds step into the arena for a chance to emerge victoriously and join last week’s Titans in the “Battle of the Titans” at the end of the season.

Here are the 8 competitors you can expect to watch on the show tonight, and what you need to know about them:

Montez Blair (Santa Monica, CA)

Blair went to Cornell University and holds the school’s high jump record. He works in business development for Oracle and is training to qualify to compete in the 2020 Olympics decathlon.

Steven Hoppe

Like many of his fellow competitors in tonight’s episode, Hoppe is a father (he has four children). What’s unique about his story is that after he was involved in a motorcycle accident, doctors discovered that her had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He is now cancer-free.

Carla Miranda (San Francisco, CA)

Miranda moved to California from Puerto Rico and was unable to reach her family for 4 days after Hurricane Maria. Of her episode tonight, she said on Instagram ” I can’t wait for you to see me compete. So much love for my fellow titans. You will laugh, cry, cover your eyes, scream, jump out of bed and probably text me 500 times.”

Bridger Buckley (Pullman, WA)

View this post on Instagram

I still remember joking around with my roommate @haakonlande about how crazy it would be if I actually got selected by @therock to be apart of the crazyness that is #thetitangames that comes to air on January 3rd, 2019 on NBC!! But I guess if you “wish” hard enough or more likely WORK hard enough anything can really happen! SO extremely excited to finally publicly announce that I was chosen by @therock and the amazing people @nbctitangames out of the tens of thousands that applied to compete for a chance to be the first ever Titan Games champion. So humbled and excited to be apart of such an amazing experience and to have an opportunity of a life time🙏🏽 #staytuned #thetitangames @nbc #workforwhatyouwant

A post shared by Bridger Buckley (@bridgerbuckley) on

At 22, Buckley is one of the show’s younger competitors, and he is currently a student at Washington State University. On Instagram, he said he joked with his roommate about getting the opportunity to be on the show, adding “But I guess if you “wish” hard enough or more likely WORK hard enough anything can really happen!”

Nika Sedghi (San Diego, CA)

View this post on Instagram

🎥🚨👀Watch me ( @neeks93 ) compete on the @therock ‘s new show @nbctitangames 🖤 Tonight on @nbc at 8PM . . 💕Hope I make 👉🏼#NeeksNation proud. . . 🎉To celebrate & give a little back I’d love all the help in the world 🌍 spreading the word about this episode & what I do 🤓✌🏼🍎🥑 and in return I’m going to pick 5 people to send an 📚ebook to for ✨FREE or offer a 📲 video chat with me discussing how I can help you reach your fitness or nutrtion goals! . 🌟All you got to do: 1. Comment below if you’re going to be tuning in!? 2. Share this post on your story telling your followers why you’re going to be watching! 3. Make sure to tag me @neeks93 in your story post or else I won’t see it! . . 🎁 I’ll be selecting the best shout outs & announcing my winners 🤘🏼Friday evening! . 😇THANK YOU GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT 💕

A post shared by Nika Sedghi 🎥 NBC Titan Games (@neeks93) on

Sedghi is a gas turbine mechanical engineer and the daughter of Iranian immigrants. According to her Instagram, she graduated with honors from San Diego State University.

Robbie Strauss (Brick, NJ)

In addition to being a professional wrestler, Strauss is a stay at home dad to twins, who he says he incorporates into his workouts.

Christina Luna (Colorado Springs, CO)

Christina Luna is a single mom with two daughters. While still in the Air Force, she got her dental hygienist degree to support her family and now works as a dental hygienist and recently purchased their first house.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, NBC released video of Luna and her opponent Melissa Alcantara attempting a new challenge crafted by Dwayne Johnson: the Lunar Eclipse. At the end of the video, right when it looks like Luna will be victorious, Alcantara pushes her back to the center of the quarter moon raised 30 feet in the air.

Melissa Alcantara (Venice, CA)

View this post on Instagram

Guess who got her fucking mojo back! #mondaymotivation I’ve decided fuck yes I’m gonna compete and not in just any Bodybuilding show, I’m gonna compete in the WBFF this coming April 2019 with some of the worlds biggest names in the fitness industry as not only another competitor but a Natural Athlete. Sometimes you gotta go big or go home and if you follow me you know I only know how to go big. For those who’ve been following my journey you’ve seen my struggles my triumphs and everything in between! You’ve seen me go from 9,000 followers to 665K organic amazing loyal followers in a year. No lies, no bullshit! I’ll be coached by one of the best coaches out there @coachmarkcarroll and I’ll be documenting everything from the food I eat to training sessions to recipes I create. He’s the best at taking competitors to their best physique in the healthiest way so you not only look amazing but you feel fucking unstoppable throughout your prep. Starting with this week where I’ll be tracking my food religiously taking my calories up to 2000 calories per day. So look out for my progress posts every Monday and my daily stories to keep up with the crazy changes my body will be making over the next 16 weeks! No more fucking around, it’s time to get serious! #16weeksout @wbff_official @paul_dillett : : : #transformation #bodybuilding #fitness #fitmom #competition #gainz #fit #fitfam #compprep #prep #love #beautifulgirls #swimsuit #bodygoals #inspire #dedication #motivation #natty

A post shared by Melissa Alcantara (@fitgurlmel) on

Alcantara underwent a dramatic weight loss journey after giving birth to her daughter. The 33-year-old now works as a personal trainer, with over 680 thousand Instagram followers. Of her experience competing on the show, Alcantara said “it has changed my life not for any other reason than pushing through a mental capacity I didn’t know existed.”

Watch new episodes of The Titan Games on NBC on Thursday nights at 8pm ET.

  • Published
Read More
,

No Comments