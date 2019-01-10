‘The Titan Games’ Cast Spoilers – Episode 2

The Titan Games, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reality competition show for NBC, continues tonight with a new episode at 8/7c.According to NBC, the 10-episode first season of the network’s new series “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.”

According to an exclusive first-look that Men’s Health got at the entire contestant list, a total of 64 contestants will appear on the show throughout the season; they’re being referred to as “DJ’s 64.” Tonight, four new male and four new female competitors from diverse backgrounds step into the arena for a chance to emerge victoriously and join last week’s Titans in the “Battle of the Titans” at the end of the season.

Here are the 8 competitors you can expect to watch on the show tonight, and what you need to know about them:

Montez Blair (Santa Monica, CA)

Blair went to Cornell University and holds the school’s high jump record. He works in business development for Oracle and is training to qualify to compete in the 2020 Olympics decathlon.

Steven Hoppe

Like many of his fellow competitors in tonight’s episode, Hoppe is a father (he has four children). What’s unique about his story is that after he was involved in a motorcycle accident, doctors discovered that her had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He is now cancer-free.

Carla Miranda (San Francisco, CA)

Miranda moved to California from Puerto Rico and was unable to reach her family for 4 days after Hurricane Maria. Of her episode tonight, she said on Instagram ” I can’t wait for you to see me compete. So much love for my fellow titans. You will laugh, cry, cover your eyes, scream, jump out of bed and probably text me 500 times.”

Bridger Buckley (Pullman, WA)

At 22, Buckley is one of the show’s younger competitors, and he is currently a student at Washington State University. On Instagram, he said he joked with his roommate about getting the opportunity to be on the show, adding “But I guess if you “wish” hard enough or more likely WORK hard enough anything can really happen!”

Nika Sedghi (San Diego, CA)

Sedghi is a gas turbine mechanical engineer and the daughter of Iranian immigrants. According to her Instagram, she graduated with honors from San Diego State University.

Robbie Strauss (Brick, NJ)

In addition to being a professional wrestler, Strauss is a stay at home dad to twins, who he says he incorporates into his workouts.

Christina Luna (Colorado Springs, CO)

Christina Luna is a single mom with two daughters. While still in the Air Force, she got her dental hygienist degree to support her family and now works as a dental hygienist and recently purchased their first house.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, NBC released video of Luna and her opponent Melissa Alcantara attempting a new challenge crafted by Dwayne Johnson: the Lunar Eclipse. At the end of the video, right when it looks like Luna will be victorious, Alcantara pushes her back to the center of the quarter moon raised 30 feet in the air.

It takes every ounce of strength to achieve VICTORY. 💪 The #TitanGames revolution continues TOMORROW on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/UyrTRjJpKa — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) January 9, 2019

Melissa Alcantara (Venice, CA)

Alcantara underwent a dramatic weight loss journey after giving birth to her daughter. The 33-year-old now works as a personal trainer, with over 680 thousand Instagram followers. Of her experience competing on the show, Alcantara said “it has changed my life not for any other reason than pushing through a mental capacity I didn’t know existed.”

Watch new episodes of The Titan Games on NBC on Thursday nights at 8pm ET.