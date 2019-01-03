‘The Titan Games’ Series Premiere Contestants & Cast Spoilers

The Titan Games, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new reality competition show for NBC, premieres tonight at 8/7c with a 2-hour episode.

NBC says that the 10-episode first season of the network’s new reality competition series “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.” The way the competition is designed, female and male contestants will face off against competitors of their same gender, resulting in one female Titan and one male Titan at the end of the show.

According to an exclusive first-look that Men’s Health got at the entire contestant list, a total of 64 contestants will appear on the show throughout the season; they’re being referred to as “DJ’s 64.” Their ages vary from 20 to 50, though the majority of the contestants are in the mid-late 20s age range.

Heres a look at all of the contestants who will compete on tonight’s series premiere, and throughout this first season of The Titan Games:

Charity Witt (Suwanee, Georgia)

On Instagram, the metabolic technician teased her participation in the competition: “If you watch it, you just might see a wholeeeee lot of me in action, BUT ☝🏼 also a bit of my back story and why I do what I do, as well as what motivates me.”

James Jean-Louis (North Miami Beach, FL)

Jean-Louis is a truck driver for Budweiser, but his Instagram shows that he also competes in bodybuilding competitions and pageants. He calls The Titan Games his “second chance,” even though he was “nervous as hell.” After becoming a father at the age of 17, he turned his life around for his son.

In a premiere episode promo, it looks like Jean-Louis goes head to head with Mike Evans.

Marianne Sheehan (Poultney, VT)

Sheehan, who was formerly in the air force and is now a volunteer firefighter, says she was chosen for The Titan Games “Because I have a servants heart. In a world of entitlement & narcissism, I find myself in the serving. Because if I’m not sacrificing I’m not appreciating what is left of me at the end of the day.Because I don’t want to be famous or a million dollars. I just want relationships. because I have learned that being humble doesn’t mean thinking less of myself, it means thinking of myself less. Because when I couldn’t drown my demons in alcohol anymore (those bastards became Olympic swimmers) I got sober. Because when I lived out of my car & wanted to kill myself after the military, I didn’t give up or give in. Because you can’t fake service.”

Sheehan will be facing off with Nikkie Neal, and she says in promo “I think it’s almost better to be going against a friend than someone you don’t like because then you lose sight of the bigger picture.”

Mariah Counts (Valley Village, CA)

In addition to being a cross-fit coach and former college scholarship athlete, Counts identifies as a singer/songwriter. Since the competition, Counts revealed on Instagram “I have spent endless hours staying up late writing and playing music. I have made an effort to make sure my actions have intention and I have been the happiest version of myself.. EVER.”

Nikkie Neal

Neal is a 5’10” fitness model who was on the USA beach volleyball team in 2013. Though she considers herself the “underdog,” Neal will go head to head with Marianne Sheehan.

David Reid (Selma, Texas)

Reid is a purple heart recipient and US Army veteran who lost his leg serving in Afghanistan. He now works as a motivational speaker.

Tina Rivas (Seattle, WA)

26 year old Rivas is originally from Mexico, and works as an architectural sheet metal worker. Of her dedication in life and fitness, Rivas wrote on Instagram “Hard work definitely does pay off. Maybe not tomorrow, 1 week, 1 month, 1 year. But it will pay off and when that happens you will look back and say “Wow” Thanks to everyone who continued to follow me and be inspired by my journey. I’m inspiring myself as to how far I’ve come and it’s amazing.”

Mike Evans (North Chelmsford, MA)

Evans is a 6’5″, 25-year-old construction worker. Evans lost his mom to suicide when he was 13 years old. Of that tragedy and his difficult childhood, and how it shaped the man he is today, he wrote on Instagram: “As a kid I used to visualize good things happening to me in the worst of times. I always believed if I didnt give up I could make something of myself. My childhood was a struggle and unfortunately my mother didn’t make it through the struggle. I lost my mother unexpectedly to suicide at the age of 13 but I have learned so much from this horrific experience.” He also revealed that he will be reading his mom’s letter to him on the show.

In a promo clip from the premiere, it appears that Evans competes head-to-head against James Jean-Louis.

Thong La (Tampa, FL)

In an interview with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, La said “We had to audition and tell them what we do for a living. They’re looking for everyday people. I just told them I was a mechanical engineer. I love fitness. I’m into power-lifting, I compete competitively and I would be a good fit for the show.” His fiancé is a powerlifter too; he proposed while she was in the middle of a squat set.

Cole Wadsworth III (Draper, UT)

Cole is an urban farmer, but The Titan Games is not his first strength-related TV competition. He previously appeared on American Ninja Warrior. According to American Ninja Warrior Nation, he ran courses in season 9 and 10 but never made it to City Finals.

It appears as though Cole and David Reid will go head-to-head in the premiere.

Anthony Fuhrman (Brandon, Florida)

Julie Dudley (Jupiter, FL)

At 50 years old, Dudley is the oldest competitor in this season of the reality show. In addition to being a firefighter paramedic, Dudley is a mom and grandmother.

Ayonna Procter (Mariposa, California)

Proctor is a doctor of physical therapy and formerly played college basketball on an NCAA scholarship; she and Emily Andzulis face off in the premiere episde.

Ben Afuvai (Tacoma, Washington)

Emily Andzulis (Powell, TN)

Andzulis, a massage therapist and MMA fighter, matches up with Ayonna Procter.

Also Appearing This Season:

Alma Dwumfour (Stratford, CT)

Angel Villegas (Jacksonville, FL)

Ashley Hawkins (Pleasant Garden, NC)

Ashley Huhn (Denver, CO)

Brad Schaeffer (Weehawken, NJ)

Brehanna Daniels (Charlotte, NC)

Breona Evans (Atlanta, GA)

Bridger Buckley (Pullman, WA)

Carla Miranda (San Francisco, CA)

Chris Ruden (Coconut Creek, FL)

Christiana Rugloski (Lake Jackson, TX)

Christina Luna (Colorado Springs, CO)

Christopher Watt (Kabul, Afghanistan)

Covenant Falana (Chicago, IL)

Davy Barnes (Phoenix, AZ)

Derik Scott (Los Angeles, CA)

DJ Townsel (Celebration, FL)

Elisara Edwards (Anchorage, AK)

Emily Hu (San Mateo, CA)

Erin LaVoie (Spokane, WA)

Frank Sansonetti (Staten Island, NY)

Gina Policastro (Queens, NY)

Jack Kwan (River Forest, IL)

Jackie Wood (San Antonio, TX)

Jasmin Guinn (El Sobrante, CA)

Jenessa Goeman (Clearwater, FL)

Jess Griffith (Ozark, MO)

Jon Brascetta (Sicklerville, NJ)

Josh Ingraham (Cleveland, OH)

Julian Stewart (Spokane, WA)

Kara Lazauskas (Anaheim, CA)

Kelsey Horton (Rapid City, SD)

Kwame Sarfo (Parlin, NJ)

Kyle Lucas (Colorado Springs, CO)

Lauren Regno (Modesto, CA)

Matt Cable (Great Falls, MT)

Matthew Welbourn (Durango, CO)

Maximus “Nnamdi” Okoye (Los Angeles, CA)

Melissa Alcantara (Venice, CA)

Melody Schofield (Philadelphia, PA)

Montez Blair (Santa Monica, CA)

Nichole Root (Auburn, CA)

Nika Sedghi (San Diego, CA)

Nikkie Neal (El Segundo, CA)

Quinn Rivera (Cody, WY)

Robbie Strauss (Brick, NJ)

Sandra Arechaederra (Alamo, CA)

Shannon Decker (Santa Monica, CA)

Steven Hoppe (Mesa, AZ)

Tyler Lucas (Germany)