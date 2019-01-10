‘The Masked Singer’ Bee Clues & Guesses So Far 2019

For those who have tuned into The Masked Singer, it’s clear by now that the show is out to get us. Even those well acquainted with celebrities have found that it’s tricky identifying the celebrities under the masks.

On episode 2, fans were introduced to the bee. Who is the bee? What clues do we have and what are the top guesses for his or her identity?

Bee ‘Masked Singer’ Clues

The bee has had a long career and has soared high. She says you can call her Queen Bee, or Empress also suits her.

The bee has been singing since the ’50s. She says she wants to prove she is still relevant to a younger generation.

Bee ‘Masked Singer’ Guesses

Could it be La Toya Jackson? La Toya Jackson is 62-years-old, and has been an actress and singer for years.

Nicole is confident the bee is a professional singer. The judges, together, suggested perhaps Dionne Warwick, who is 78.

The Masked Singer premiered to extremely high ratings last week, and has already won the title of Fox’s most streamed unscripted show ever.

It features twelve celebrities, who will go head to head in a number of singing face-offs. Each week, the loser of the faceoffs is voted off. He or she must then unmask.

Last week, fans were shocked to learn that Antonio Brown was the unmasked singer. The judges’ faces made it clear they had no idea the identity of the person under the mask.

According to Cinema Blend, the first episode of The Masked Singer saw the largest gain in both ratings and overall viewership after a span of three days of any unscripted series. It premiered to a rating of 3.9 in the key 18-49 age demographic and 12.3 million viewers.