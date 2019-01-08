Tia Booth Boyfriend: Is the ‘Bachelor’ Star Dating Anyone?

Tia Booth has moved on from her romance with Bachelor star Colton Underwood. Despite a pretty bumpy back and forth, Booth seems to have found love again, this time with someone whom she didn’t meet on live television. Booth is dating Cory Cooper, the co-owner of his family’s company called Cooper Steel.

“Cory Cooper is the current Executive Vice President at Cooper Steel. Cooper, attended Carson Newman college before coming to work for Cooper Steel in 2007 as a project manager.

He immediately became an asset to the family business helping over-see many large projects in his career. He earned his current title January 2017,” reads his bio on the company’s website.

Booth & Cooper Are Instagram Official

Booth and Cooper have been dating for a few months now, going Instagram official back in November.

“Tia’s latest display of public affection marks the second time she’s opened up about her love life with her hundreds of thousands followers. … Cory is the Executive Vice President of his family’s steel company, Cooper Steel in Nashville, Tennessee,” E! News reported.

Booth and Cooper haven’t been shy about showing off their love. They both have been sharing photos of each other on social media — and they look very happy.

Just two days before The Bachelor premiere, Booth posted a photo of her and Cooper on a boat. “You float my boat,” Booth captioned the pic, which you can see below.

And Cooper seems just as smitten with Booth.

“Fun filled weekend with an unforgettable person,” he captioned a series of photos of him and Booth in November.

Booth Previously Opened up About Her Split From Colton

Going through a break up is pretty tough but doing so in the public eye is even tougher. It has been several months since Booth and Colton Underwood split and she says that the two are in a “good place.”

“It’s a relief to close that chapter of my life. We’re in a good place. We’re in a solid friend zone. And it’s honestly nice to move forward instead of wanting something when it’s not there,” she told People Magazine back in September — after ABC announced that Underwood was the new Bachelor.

No word yet on whether Booth plans on watching Underwood find love. The Bachelor premieres on Monday night on ABC.