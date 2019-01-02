Tiffany Haddish Bombs New Year’s Eve Set in Miami After Partying Hard the Night Before

Tiffany Haddish bombed so hard at her New Year’s Eve set Monday night that several fans walked out of her show at Miami’s James L. Knight Center. The sold-out crowd began to heckle and boo, so Haddish grabbed a bottle of vodka to drink onstage as she invited audience members up to help her.

“This is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” the Girls Trip actress said from the stage. (It was.)

Haddish confirmed the report Tuesday tweeting, “Yes this happened…I wish it was better Miami.” Those in the crowd posted on social media that the comedian forgot several of her jokes and others that she did deliver, like a bit about her mother being in a mental institution or her friends asking for money, didn’t land with the crowd.

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

Haddish had previously admitted to partying until 7 a.m. the night before. “Not gonna lie…I’ve been partying all night. I’ve been partying all morning…I can still feel the Ciroc in my system,” she posted on an Instagram video.

After news of the failed set hit, many celebrities and comedians like Chrissy Teigen, Questlove, Marlon Wayans, and Kathy Griffin were quick to defend Haddish, tweeting several messages of support. Griffin even tweeted, “No REAL comic never bombs.”

I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You’ll shine more in 2019 — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) January 1, 2019

And this too shall pass. We all bomb baby. ThTs a part of the journey. Embrace it. The same shit you bombed with you’ll get standing ovations for later. Love you. — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) January 1, 2019

This is the price of fame when you're a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn't a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can't wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019

Social media reports quickly hit as the show progressed. The hashtag #SheNotReady started trending, a riff on the comedian’s upcoming winter tour called, “She Ready.” As Jezebel reported, material from the upcoming tour will likely hit Netflix in a brand new 2019 special.

What happened ? — Dee Emm Elms (@d_m_elms) January 1, 2019

Haddish’s tour starts January 25 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The rest of the tour dates are below. (Here’s to hoping Haddish gets a decent night’s rest before these dates.)

Haddish appeared in the Key & Peele film Keanu before making her breakthrough in 2017’s Girls Trip alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith. For her role as Dina in the movie, she won an African-American Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress, a pair of MTV awards, and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. She was also nominated for two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actress. Haddish also won a Primetime Emmy this year for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Coming up this year, Haddish can be heard voicing characters in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The Secret Life of Pets 2. She will also star in The Kitchen with Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss, in addition to Limited Partners with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

