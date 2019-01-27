Tinashe Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In tonight’s live rendition of the Broadway musical Rent, singer, songwriter, and actress Tinashe Kachingwe plays Mimi Marquez, an HIV-positive S&M club dancer and drug addict who lives downstairs from Mark and Roger.

The 25-year-old born in Lexington, Ky. (who goes by her first name only) has a net worth of six million thanks to her various music, acting, and reality show endeavors. Rent: Live airs tonight at 8/7 central on FOX, but before you watch Tinashe slay tracks like “Light My Candle” and “Out Tonight,” here’s everything you need to know about the former girl group member.

1. Tinashe Got Her Start Singing in a Girl Group Called The Stunners

In 2007, Tinashe became a part of a pop girl group called The Stunners which also featured Allie Gonino, Hayley Kiyoko, Marisol Esparza, and Kelsey Sanders. The group was formed by former singer Vitamin C who approached each member about joining an all-girl singing and dancing group. Drawing from pop influences like Madonna, Gwen Stefani, and Rihanna, The Stunners “tweaked the girl group mold by not only singing and dancing live, but also playing some instruments (taking over duties on the guitar, as well as the violin).”

They were discovered by SONY/Columbia Records in 2007 and signed a deal in 2008. Their first release was their single “Bubblegum,” followed by a remake of “Let’s Hear it For the Boy” for the iCarly soundtrack. The group released one official self-titled EP before disbanding in 2011 to pursue solo careers.

2. In the Early 2000s, Tinashe Dove Head First into Acting

Even before her stint with The Stunners, Tinashe began acting in TV shows, movies, and children’s shows. She appeared or lent her voice to projects like Cora Unashamed (2000), Call Me Claus (2001), Masked and Anonymous (2003), and two TV series: Rocket Power (2004) and Avatar: The Last Airbender (2007). These early roles helped her land a regular role in the TV series Out of Jimmy’s Head (2007–2008) and a recurring role on Two and a Half Men with Charlie Sheen (2008–2009).

Tinashe received accolades from critic Roger Ebert for her role in Masked and Anonymous. Ebert wrote, “Ironically, the credits do not name the one performer in the movie whose performance actually was applauded; that was a young black girl named Tinashe Kachingwe, who sings “The Times They Are A-Changin'” with such sweetness and conviction that she is like a master class.”

3. Mixtapes Helped Launch Tinasche’s Music Career Even Further

In 2012, Tinashe released her debut solo mixtape In Case We Die to positive acclaim. The album was released in February of that year and recorded at her home studio.

After releasing her second mixtape, Reverie, Tinashe signed with RCA Records. She released her debut studio album, Aquarius, in October 2014. Since then, she released two additional albums including last year’s Joyride which produced singles like “No Drama” and “Faded Love.”

4. Reality TV and Beyond

.@VanessaHudgens, @Tinashe & @AllOfValentina chat about their appearances in 'RENT' live, their favorite songs from the play & why it's an important time for the story to be retold. pic.twitter.com/qIE4t1e2C6 — billboard (@billboard) January 25, 2019

In 2018, Tinashe appeared as a contestant on the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars. She was partnered with Brandon Armstrong and was unfortunately eliminated fourth. The singer has also appeared as a guest on shows like Fashion Police, America’s Next Top Model, and Sunday Brunch.

In 2017, the singer sang “America the Beautiful” at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Fla., and also appeared on the second season of Empire.

5. When She’s Not Writing, Producing, Singing, or Acting, Tinashe Spends Her Time—and Money—on the Occasional Bling

In the singer’s home studio, a gold Chanel chain hangs across her equipment, while her favorite Louis Vuitton bag can be found above her platinum record collection. But those are small potatoes compared to her recent toy she bought last year: a black Ferrari California.

“I’ve actually wanted a Ferrari California since I was 16. Okay—it was mostly about the look,” admitted the quadruple-threat.

According to Twitter, that wasn’t the only Italian sports car she bought last year. For round two, Tinashe went with white.