Is Tom Green Married? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

The Big Brother house is stacked with celebrities this season, and it’s only a matter of time before we find out who will be crowned the winner. Comedian Tom Green will appear on this season of Celebrity Big Brother.

As he steps into the spotlight on the reality show, some people will undoubtedly wonder about his personal life. Is Green married? In a relationship? Who has he dated in the past?

Here’s what you need to know.

Green was once married to actress Drew Barrymore. The two tied the knot on July 7, 2001, and filed for divorce not long after, on December 17, 2001, citing irreconcilable differences. Green appeared with Barrymore in the film Charlie’s Angels, and she then appeared in his film, Freddy Got Fingered. The latter was a huge success for Green.

In 2014, the comedian discussed the marriage in an interview with the Oprah Winfrey Network. He told the cameras, “It was just a very short period of time that I had a brief marriage… I don’t really tend to talk about it that much comfortably [or] publicly. All of that was part of that sort of crazy, whirlwind of a time.”

Green continued by saying that although the two don’t speak today, he wishes her the best.

Since then, he is reported to have dated Erin Darling, Katherine von Drachenberg, Brittany Murphy, and Mary Carey.

Today, it appears Green is single. His Instagram doesn’t show him with a special someone.

This isn’t Green’s first game show. The comedian appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009. He began performing stand-up at a young age, and has since forayed into a number of hosting gigs. As an actor, he has appeared in films like Road Trip, Stealing Harvard, and Shred. He also had a show on MTV called The Tom Green Show.

In an interview with The Wa Magazine, Green shared about Freddy Got Fingered, “It’s funny that Freddy Got Fingered has become this amazing thing for me. When I’m touring around the world, people still love the movie. It’s a nice feeling because there was a time right after the movie came out where I thought people didn’t really like it and I never really could understand why people were so critical of it when it came out. It was hilarious to me and my friends. It was just the most outrageous, ridiculous thing we could imagine. Over time, when you get away from the weekend movie reviewers and people who are the negative naysayers of the world and just let it find its audience… people who are at my shows whether its Australia or London, New York City or Toronto, will know all the lines of the movie. It’s become a cool thing.”

This season, Green will be one of 12 celebrities vying to win $250,000. Will he be named the winner? Only time will tell. Be sure to tune into Big Brother this week on CBS at 8pm ET/PT.