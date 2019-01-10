Tommy Chong Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

Tonight, Tommy Chong was unmasked on a new episode of The Masked Singer.

The big reveal certainly threw everyone for a loop, as no one had any idea who the mysterious pineapple could be.

Jenny McCarthy almost had it; she guessed it was Cheech Marin or Tommy Chong. She was leaning towards Cheech, but would had it right with Tommy.

Clues

Tonight’s episode left us more confused than ever. We had a rabbit, an alien, a pineapple, a raven, a bee, and a poodle sing for us, and the judges had a difficult time guessing every one of them.

The rabbit took to the stage first with a very heated performance. Whoever is under the mask definitely has stage presence and knows how to bring it. He said he was a member of a band at some point in his life, leading us to think it could me a member of NSYNC or another boy band.

And who could the alien be? The alien is in some way connected to a gold music record, leading us to think they could perhaps be a Grammy winner. Others thought, however, that the alien is a model. We know she comes from a big family with many sisters, and grew up in the spotlight.

The poodle came to the stage bringing her A-game, and this one really had the judges stumped. We know the poodle can sing; that’s for sure. And she is from the Bay Area, and is here for the “judges honor.” Exercise also has to work its way into there somehow.

And when it comes to the bee, we should be thinking about a singer who has been around for a long time. She is ready to prove that she still has what it takes to a younger generation. Could it be La Toya Jackson?

Last week, Antonio Brown was unmasked on the debut episode of The Masked Singer. Nick Cannon exclaimed, “Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Stellers,” when he took his mask off. Brown, who also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, said of being on the show, “Well it was a challenge. You know, it was a challenge being able to stay on beat, but it was exciting. I was glad to be a part of it and I had a good time today.”