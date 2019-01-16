‘The Masked Singer’ – Is the Unicorn Tori Spelling?

The Masked Singer is back for its third episode, and by now, everyone has weighed in on their opinions about who each costumed celebrity is.

What’s the latest on the unicorn?

Most people seem to believe the unicorn is Tori Spelling. It makes sense– after all, she’s from Beverly Hills and her childhood “looked magical from the outside but wasn’t”. Also, she wanted to sing when she was younger but was told she was tone deaf.

As News Advance points out, Tori defended her casting in “Beverly Hills, 90210” “against claims of nepotism and her struggles have been publicly aired in tabloids for years” for years.

Googling will also show that the Japanese word for “bird” is Tori; yet another clue.

Another funny coincidence is that Tori grew her daughter a unicorn themed party in 2017.

Tori Spelling is the author of Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling. She was born in Los Angeles and attended Beverly Hills High School in Beverly Hills, California.

Tori may not be a singer, (according to those who were tone deaf), but she has voiced a couple roles, like Donna Martin in Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story and April in Izzie’s Way Home.

And in the words of Vulture, “I can’t imagine a more likely place for Tori Spelling to show up than on a reality show.”

Other Guesses

And what are other guesses for the unicorn? Some seem to think that Kim Kardashian could be under the mask, but it seems highly unlikely that Kim would show up on national television to sing in an animal costume.

Others believe it’s Paris Hilton– Hilton had a brief career as a professional singer. Although her record sales didn’t skyrocket, she did release an album.

According to Gold Derby, a recent poll has suggested that the winner should be between the lion, the bee, and the peacock.

The general consensus that Rumer Willis is the lion, Gladys Knight is the bee, and Donny Osmond is the peacock.

The Masked Singer has done extremely well in its premiere season. The show’s second week was the highest-rated show in primetime TV, but going into the second week, it dropped 23% in ratings from its first week. According to The Wrap, it also slipped 24% in total viewership in its third week. Still, Fox won third in average overall audience size.

On the first week of the show, Antonio Brown was eliminated from the series. Then, last week, Tommy Chong was sent home. Who will be sent home tonight? Be sure to tune into the next episode of The Masked Singer tonight on TV at 9pm ET/PT.