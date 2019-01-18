Tracy Sampson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tracy Sampson, a woman who is accusing R. Kelly of abuse, has come forward in a “Dateline” interview that aired on January 18. The new accusations come just weeks after Lifetime aired the documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.” Sampson, 36, said that she met Kelly as a 16-year-old when she was interning at Epic in May 2000, R. Kelly’s record label.

In 2002, Sampson sued Kelly for his alleged abuses, she also said that she had lost her virginity to him. Sampson said the relationship ended in March 2001. Sampson told “Dateline,” “I was in love with him. I just didn’t know what to do. Like, I didn’t know if this was normal. I didn’t know if this is how adults acted.”

In May 2018, Sampson told the Washington Post, “He makes you feel like he’s a wounded puppy, like he’s hurt so deeply, that there’s good there – he just can’t get it all out.” Sampson went on to describe Kelly’s behavior as “pedophile-ish” and “ultimately gross.” Sampson add that she did not realize how inappropriate the relationship was at the time. The Post goes on to report that at the time, Kelly’s legal team had her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sampson Says Kelly Started Abusing Her While He Was Still Married to Andrea Lee

Sampson said she came to work at Epic through Kelly’s former manager, Cathy Carroll, who was working as regional promotions manager for the label, the Post reported. During one encounter, Sampson said that Kelly told her to pretend she needed the bathroom because the singer “wanted to show her something.”



Despite being 16, Sampson was already in her freshman year at Columbia College, and having sex with Kelly, she says. Legal documents say that Sampson agreed to lie about her age at the time, saying she was 17. At the time, Kelly was married to dancer Andrea Lee. The couple has three children together.

Sampson said that she was pressured by Kelly to have sex with a woman on one occasion while also recording the pair having sex, against her will. Later, Sampson said she settled a lawsuit with Kelly for $250,000 in 2002, MTV.com reported at the time. Sampson’s lawyer, Susan E. Loggans, told MTV.com that the intern was originally suing for $50,000. Sampson told “Dateline,” that she began working at Epic in 1999. In response to the “Dateline” interview, Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, told NBC News, that the accusations against the singer “didn’t happen.” Greenberg says “a few women are making these allegations for which there’s no proof.”

2. Sampson Said R. Kelly Forced Her to Recieve Oral Sex From Another Woman

The MTV report says that the suit read, “Kelly took advantage of his occupational status, position of authority and Tracy Sampson’s trust and confidence in him to cause her to develop a dependent relationship in him.” The docs also read that Kelly “induced Simpson into an indecent sexual relationship.” The lawsuit went on to quote Sampson as saying, “I was often treated as his personal sex object and cast aside. He often tried to control every aspect of my life including who I would see and where I would go.”

In 2002, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Sampson’s lawsuit read, “During my relationship with Robert Kelly, I lost my virginity to him. I was lied to by him. I was coerced into receiving oral sex from a girl I did not want to have sex with. I was often treated as his personal sex object and cast aside. He would tell me to come to his studio and have sex with him then tell me to go. He often tried to control every aspect of my life including who I would see and where I would go.” That Sun-Times report says that they did not believe that Sampson was the woman featured in Kelly’s infamous sex-tape which showed a woman referring to the singer as “Daddy.”

3. Sampson Now Runs a Bakery in Chicago

Since 2012, Sampson has run a bakery in Chicago. Sampson has previously described using baking to “unwind from a busy work week soon began to become more than a hobby and has now grown into a new business.”Sampson says that her mission is to, “provide handcrafted cupcakes, cakes and baked goods, which are made fresh daily from the finest ingredients. I believe desserts should be a work of art that is not only visually stunning but that awakens your taste buds. When indulging in desserts you will see that we embrace fresh ingredients in the place of artificial flavorings. We do our best to use organic ingredients as well as offer our clients dairy free and vegan options.”

4. Sampson Was an Aspiring Rapper Who Went by the Moniker, Royalty

Sampson also said that when she told Cathy Carroll about her relationship with Kelly, Carroll called Sampson as “stupid b****.” Sampson said that she later attempted a career in music management but that her encounters with Kelly had “poisoned her reputation.” Cathy Carroll is quoted in the Post story as defending Kelly. A Buzzfeed story on Sampson’s ordeal from 2017 refers to her as an “aspiring rapper.” The Sun-Times report says that Sampson went by the stage name, Royalty.

5. R. Kelly Has Spoken at Length in the Past About the Abuse He Suffered in His Youth

In his appearance in the documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” Bruce’s younger brother, Carey, said that the family’s lives “changed for the worst” after they moved out of the projects. In 2016, Kelly told GQ Magazine that he was sexually abused by a family member from the age of 8 until he was 15. Kelly said in the interview, “As I’m older, I’ve only learned to forgive it. Was it wrong? Absolutely. But it’s a family member that I love so I would definitely say no to that one. To be honest, even if my mom, I saw her kill somebody, I’m not gonna say, ‘Well, yeah, she definitely should go to jail.’ It’s just something I wouldn’t do… You know, no different than putting a loaded gun in a kid’s hand—he gonna grow up being a shooter, probably. I think it affects you tremendously when that happens at an early age. To be more hornier. Your hormones are up more than they would normally be. Mine was.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side