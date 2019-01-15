Tracy Shapoff: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tracy Shapoff is vying for Colton Underwood’s heart on this season of The Bachelor.

The 31-year-old is competing against 29 other women this season on the show. How far will she go? Will she and Colton have a connection? Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Is Originally from New York

Tracy is originally from New York. She relocated to West Hollywood to pursue a career in wardrobe styling.

Tracy has a smaller Instagram following (for now) than many of her fellow competitors. She writes in her bio that she is a wardrobe stylist from New York.

According to her ABC bio, if Tracy could be anyone else for a day, she would be Beyonce. She says she could live off of hot dogs, and enjoys being the center of attention.

2. She’s Been Blasted for Posting Offensive Tweets

Last month, fans combed through Tracy’s old tweets and came across some offensive ones in which she fat-shamed women at the gym, and used the R-word.

According to People, there was even a tweet when she wrote, ” “Do ppl really think they’re finding love on reality tv…or am I just the idiot that watches it?”

During a press conference call, Colton was asked about Tracy’s tweets. He told reporters, “That’s not up for me to decide, obviously, but as the Bachelor, it’s a good opportunity for me to really get to know these women and form my own opinions of them without really seeing that.”

He continued, “While that is a gift and a curse at times, and while I don’t believe in whatever Tracy liked and tweeted at the time, I think that it’s a growing thing… And as far as the process goes, social media is making it a challenge for every workplace. I mean, you’re seeing it all over the world and in our society, things coming up. Everybody has differences in this world. But the bottom line is, that’s not up to me, that’s not my department or anything I need to have an opinion on.”

3. She Recently Apologized for Her Tweets in an Instagram Post

On December 7, Shapoff took to Instagram to apologize for her previous tweets.

She wrote, “I want to start by expressing my sincerest apologies for the extremely hurtful words that I said many years ago… I’m so sorry for those who I have offended. I am beyond mortified that I ever had those thoughts and then proceeded to express them. By no means does this reflect the person who I am today.”

The winner of last year’s season of The Bachelorette was similarly blasted for old tweets. During his time on the show, fans found that he had liked racist and homophobic tweets. Yrigoyen later apologized for his actions in a statement. He wrote, ““To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame.”

4. She Received a BFA in Fashion Design from Kent State University

In 2010, Tracy graduated from Kent State University with a BFA in Fashion Design. While there, she was a member of Alpha Phi.

After graduating, she went on to work as an assistant designer for Golden Touch Imports, a trend coordinator at Kohl’s, and the fashion and trend director at Sam Edelman Shoe. She has been working as a freelance wardrobe stylist since July 2015.

5. She Helped Style Octavia Spencer’s 2018 Oscar Looks

According to Bustle, Tracy has lent a hand in styling some very impressive people. She was a stylist for Constance Wu for Fashion Magazine and also helped with Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer’s 2018 Oscar looks.

She also worked as a stylist on the 2017 MTV show Undressed.