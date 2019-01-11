Who Is Tracy Tutor Dating?

Tracy Tutor is one of the realtors on Million Dollar Listing LA, but what do we know about her personal life? Does she have a boyfriend? Is she dating?

As of now, it seems that Tracy is single. She did, however, share on the season premiere of MDLLA that she may be ready to get back out there in the dating world. She has yet to post any photos of a special someone on Instagram, suggesting for now, there isn’t anyone serious in the picture. At least, not someone she’s ready to divulge to the public.

Just recently, Tracy divorced from her husband Jason Maltas. The split was very public and has been publicized on sites like Bravo and Page Six. Tutor must have expected that; after all, it was at the end of last season’s finale that the news was publicized.

The update read, “Tracy’s been expanding her business & landed her first new development in West Hollywood,” the update read. “She recently filed for divorce from her husband Jason. They’re both committed to co-parenting and their primary focus remains their two daughters.” Their daughters are Juliet, who is 11-years-old, and Scarlett, who is 8-years-old.

In the season 11 premiere of MDLLA, Tracy opened up about her marriage, saying, “Earlier this year, Jason and I decided to divorce after 17 years of being together… It’s been a difficult time, but the hardest part is that I don’t see my girls every day because we share custody.”

During the episode, she continued, “When I don’t have my kids, I try to focus much more on work and friends. And when my kids are with me, I’m laser-focused on them,” she said. “And who knows? Maybe I’m ready to see what’s out there.”

Later, when she was sitting down with MDLLA agent David Parnes, she said that she was going to “get through” the divorce and that everything would be “fine”.

Tracy has had about 20 years of experience in the field; she is a top agent at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills. She has worked with architects like Frank Gehry, John Lautner, and Pierre Koenig, and has worked in consulting for a luxury five-star hotel and resort, Amangiri in Canyon Point.

Recently, according to Bravo TV, she was chosen as The US Ambassador for the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences in Dubai, which was designed by iconic architect Kohn Pederson Fox.

Tracy graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelors degree in theater arts, where she was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After that, she worked for her father who was a successful civil and building contractor. After three years, she transitioned into residential real estate.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is a reality series on Bravo that debuted in 2006. The series chronicles the lives of four real estate agents who are based in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Malibu, California. The series has resulted in successful spinoffs like Million Dollar Listing New York, Miami, and San Francisco.