Tristan Thompson Slammed by Fans After Ignoring Khloe [Video]

Tristan Thompson is taking some major heat today after a video surfaced that appears to show him ignoring Khloe Kardashian as she tried to dance on him. The video was taken on New Year’s Eve and showed Kardashian bumpin’ and grindin’ on Thompson, who was talking to someone else and not paying any attention to her.

A freshly blonde Kardashian, dressed in a black and silver bodysuit, looked back at Thompson and realized that he wasn’t even looking at her. She made a face to the camera and appeared to walk away. You can check out the video below.

The Negative Comments Keep Pouring in

The video has been watched more than 3 million times since The Shade Room posted it on Tuesday night. Several social media users have used the comments section to slam Thompson.

“Do better Khloe,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Whew this second-hand embarrassment,” wrote another.

“I don’t want no man that keeps embarrassing me,” added a third.

And the comments didn’t stop there. In fact, some even took to insulting Khloe, saying that she looked “unrecognizable” and making fun of her dance moves.

The Relationship Is Still on the Mend, According to Sources

Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian has been strained over the last several months, ever since videos of him apparently cheating on her surfaced. The first videos were released just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter they named True. Kardashian chose to stay with Thompson, even letting him in the delivery room when his daughter was born because she wanted what was best for her little girl. She discussed this on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Despite some backlash, Kardashian defended her decision on social media after the episode aired.

“I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years!” Khloe wrote in a series of tweets.

Sources have told various media outlets that Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship is still very fragile, but that the two are doing their absolute best to get through the tough times and put their daughter and her needs first.

“Khloé and Tristan continue to have a very, very fractured relationship. Khloé does seem to be doing her own thing and just isn’t happy in Cleveland,” a source told Us Weekly back in November.