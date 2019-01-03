How to Watch ’60 Days In’ Season 5 Online

The hit reality series 60 Days In is back, with an all-new sheriff in the mix. As usual, participants will go undercover as inmates for an estimated 60 days in jail and then report back to the sheriff on what they’ve experienced and/or discovered behind bars. For those who wish to watch the show but don’t have a cable subscription, you may be wondering what other ways there are to watch the show. The show premieres on January 3, 2018, on the A&E channel, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A&E is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including A&E. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

A&E is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

For those interested in further details on the show, read on for cast info, episode descriptions and more.

“60 DAYS IN” SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “New Sheriff in Town” and the description of what to expect reads, “Newly elected sheriff Mark Lamb sends six volunteers into the Pinal County Detention Center on a mission to uncover valuable intelligence about the gangs, drugs and operational issues that plague his facility.”

“60 DAYS IN” SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: “Straight Cholo” is the title of episode 2 this season and the Xfinity plot synopsis of the episode states, “With three participants in the jail and two more on their way in, Sheriff Lamb’s mission-based program is off to the races.”

“60 DAYS IN” SEASON 5 CAST: There are 6 participants heading into prison and several staff members who are aware that they are undercover. The show’s producer, Greg Henry, told TV Insider that, “Every participant had to navigate a world where affiliation and race dictated the rules of engagement — something few of them had ever experienced … This is the first time we had our participants meet each other before going in, which added another level of pressure and commitment for them to obtain valuable info for jail officials.” In addition to Sheriff Lamb, the main cast and participants include Brooke, David, Abner, Jazmyn, Vivian, and Mark.

“60 DAYS IN” SEASON 5 LOCATION: This season was filmed at Arizona’s Pinal County facility and, according to executive producer Greg Henry, it was one of the toughest seasons yet. He stated, “This jail was one of the toughest we’ve ever been in because of the gang presence. Our incredible team is along for the ride with our participants day in and day out, and we all experience the highs and lows with them.”