How to Watch ‘Broad City’ Season 5 Premiere Online

Broad City returns for its fifth season tonight. The series, which stars comedians Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, will air at 10/9 c on Comedy Central. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Broad City or any other Comedy Central show live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘Broad City’ Preview

The season five premiere is titled “Stories.” The description for the episode is as follows: “Abbi and Ilana travel through Manhattan to celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, running into old and new friends along the way.”

In an interview with Philly.com, Jacobson spoke about the difference between writing episodes for these season as opposed to seasons prior. “It was so interesting writing this season, because there’s a finish line,” she explained. “There’s never been an end point, so we’ve never wrapped up seasons … like that. It was actually a little easier to write the last couple of episodes, because this season’s more serialized.”

“It was in this break between seasons four and five that we realized we had to approach this,” said Glazer, referring the series finale. “We wanted to know creatively that we were going to end the show. We don’t just want to cut off and say — that’s the end! We’d want to have a big buildup to our ending, so it was important to be honest about that so that we all can make the best final season of this show.”

Glazer went on to say that ending the series has been an emotional experience. “Abbi and I have been doing Broad City for 10 months a year plus a month of press, so 11 months a year for six years,” she remarked. “And we’ve been creating this world for 10 years, since 2009, when we started the web series. It’s the actual making of the show that makes it feel over.”

The entire time during the writing period I was processing the ending,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “Because we were building up toward it narratively more than we had ever built up to a 10th episode before. Shooting felt final in its own way, and editing is feeling final in its own way… Since it’s the final one, it feels especially vulnerable. Like when you ask someone out and finally do it, and it’s so scary after you make yourself vulnerable. It’s so amplified, that vulnerability, after showing people.”