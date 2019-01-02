How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ New Years Special 2019 Online

Usually, Doctor Who has a Christmas Special, but this time, it’s a New Year’s Special instead. Tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, the special will air on BBC America. For those who do not have a cable subscription or a TV nearby, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the show via cable-free live streaming (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above cable-free live streaming services, Amazon Prime, Google Play and iTunes all have individual episodes of Doctor Who up for purchase online, along with episodes from past seasons. In fact, the entire season 11 of the show, which is the most recent season, is available for purchase as well. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who online, which is available to purchase for $18.99 – $28.99, if you need to catch up on the whole season.

Doctor Who is also available for live streaming via the official BBC America network website. The site has new, full episodes of Doctor Who available for viewers to watch online. You will have to log in with your cable TV company (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on the BBC America website.

The New Year’s Special for Doctor Who is called “Resolution” and the official synopsis of what to expect reads, “As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history. Will the Doctor, Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) be able to overcome this threat to Planet Earth?”

According to Den of Geek, showrunner Chris Chibnall said that, “We’re thrilled to be starting the New Year with a bang, as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends face a terrifying alien threat in an action-packed, hour-long special adventure for all the family.”

Radio Times has reported that Doctor Who will not return until 2020, which means that the premiere date is at least a year away. BBC director of Content Charlotte Moore stated, “We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020.”